YELLVILLE — After years in Class 3A, Yellville-Summit begins their new conference football schedule on Friday in 2A-4.
Panther Stadium will welcome the Hector Wildcats to the east sideline as its first opponent in the new classification.
“It would be an incredible step into the conference season,” Yellville-Summit head coach Lucas Morris responded when asked what a win to start the conference season would mean to his team.
The Panthers would have to get through a 2-1 Hector team to make that step. The Wildcats are coming off a 35-14 win over Danville and are looking to improve after a second-round exit last season in the Class 2A State Football Playoffs.
Morris is aware of what the Hector team will try to do on both sides of the ball.
“Offensively they run the Flex Bone Option,” Morris commented about the upcoming opponent. “They are big upfront, but we are going to see that week in and week out. Overall team speed I think is a plus. They have Ty Day that can absolutely fly and a couple of others with really quick feet. We have to play assignment football.”
When the Panthers take the field on offense, they will be looking at a 4-3 defense with active feet from players who will be all over the field.
“We are getting back to our base offense this week,” said the coach. “Hector runs a 4-front which is what we want to see. We have to hold onto the football. We have to eliminate the four turnovers from the week prior. If we can do that, I think this could be a good game.”
Morris knew exactly where to point when asked what the key to getting a win would be on Friday.
“We have to do the little things right,” he said. “We can’t have four or five explosive plays and 20 go for no gain. We see glimpses of how good we could be, and then glimpses of what we are doing.”
Preparation for Friday’s game was cut short by one day after last week’s game took place on Saturday afternoon. The heartbreaking loss to Cedar Ridge has motivated the Panther squad to get back work in practice.
“The kids are still playing hard and realize the new season starts this week,” Morris commented on how his team is hungry for another win. “Every game is a fight for a playoff spot.”
Kickoff for the game on Friday is set for 7 p.m. as Yellville-Summit begins the 2A-4 schedule and Morris’ message remains the same, “Play hard, play fast and have fun.”
Team members include: Ben Cantrall; Jayven Keymer; Aaron Robinson; Connor Crain; Kai Sperry; Briten Roberts; Luke Harter; Jake Sills; Robert Howell; Caiden Curtis; Tristin Fellows; Caiden Geier; Dawson Dillard; Lucas McVay; River Shephard; Christian Murphy; Caleb Rogers; Tyler Barrett; Cade Tilton; A.J. Jones; Daniel Maxwell; Evan Schalla; Hunter Smith; Caden Chillcut; Aiden Sutterfield; Austin Howard; Jacob Smith; Larry Long; T.J. Raimondi; and Kirk Knapp. The team is coached by Lucas Morris. Assistant coaches are Clark Gustin and James Rhodes.
