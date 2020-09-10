SILOAM SPRINGS — It will be a strength versus a work in progress on Friday night in Siloam Springs.
When Harrison tangles with the Panthers, it will be an interesting battle. The Panthers are able to put points on the scoreboard.
“Siloam (Springs) is a very dangerous team,” said Harrison head football coach Joel Wells. “They are balanced and have a good quarterback that is a dual threat.”
The Panthers have already scored 97 points this season. Opening the season with a loss to Rogers, 52-42, the Panthers bounced back to defeat Pea Ridge, 55-21. Pea Ridge is now a Harrison conference opponent and the Goblins met Rogers in a preseason scrimmage on Aug. 18.
“I think so,” said Wells when asked if the Rogers meeting was a good measuring stick for facing Siloam Springs. “At least we have something to compare too. It’s still early in the season and a lot of teams make changes and improvements from week to week.”
One area that Harrison has improved is on the defensive side of the football. The Goblins are not accustom to giving up a lot of points in a game, but are giving up 34.5 a contest this season. Against Mountain Home last week the Goblins allowed the Bombers to score 34 points.
“We played well last week, but we couldn’t get Mountain Home off the field on fourth down,” said Wells. “Our effort was very good and we must continue to improve in all areas.”
One place that Wells needed to see improve was in the secondary. The squad had great athletes there, but with very little experience. In Harrison’s first week of play, the Goblins faced Magnolia which runs a Flex Bone offense with very little passing.
“I like our secondary,” said the coach. “It really helps getting Lane Johnson back. He is very strong and athletic and has 12 games under his belt as a starter.”
While Johnson is back, the Goblins may have taken a big hit on the defensive side of the football.
“We don’t know the status of Alex Mills for the week,” said Wells of the sophomore. “He had 15 tackles and a fumble recovery last Friday. He left the game with a knee injury late.”
Harrison brings a 2-0 mark into the contest. The team is averaging 45 points a contest. Scoring must continue for the Goblins to be successful.
“We must continue to put up points,” said Wells. “Our offense has been good but we need to improve to get where we want to be.”
The Goblins have made a big step forward with the offensive line. Wells needs that crew to continue to improve.
“We are getting a ton better up front,” said Wells. “Siloam (Springs’) size will bring a big challenge.”
Every week the Goblins have competed with intensity.
“I thought our kids played really hard last week versus Mountain Home,” stated Wells. “If we can repeat that kind of effort, we will be right in the thick of each Friday night.”
Team members include: Beck Jones; Sloan Barrett; Julius Scott; Cayden Luker; Brody Gilliam; Phoenix Whitney; Breckin Duck; Brock Bardwell; Hayden Davis; Noah Moix; Kaden Quandt; Lane Johnson; Cylan Madden; Cole Keylon; Trey Richardson; Logan Plumlee; Abe Estes; Talon Stephens; Gabe Paul; Vann Richards; Will Bryant; Anthony Robinson; Dylan Block; Matt Jones; Bentley Lemon; Alex Mills; Tyler Hutcheson; Wallace Crowley; Hudson Lewis; Anthony Allen; Caden Robertson; Jordin Welsh; Jacob Dean; Tristan Thompson; Marcus Reynolds; Maddox Peck; Jordan Miller; Kamran Bell; Dylan Olson; Steven Chrisman; Maliki Hilton; Elijah Lambert; Tim Gass; Josh Farris; Kohen Phifer; Chris McInturf; Jonathan Schaffer; Drayden Taylor; Skyler Graves; Mickey Upton; Evan Dixon; Jace Bardin; Taylor Baker; Kindred Thompson; Brekken Boswell; and Hunter Boernson. The team is coached by Joel Wells. Assistant coaches include: Chris Keylon; Jacob Lisko; Greg Cross; Doug Cross; Dan Henderson; and Evan Cowling.
