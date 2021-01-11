YELLVILLE — The top of the 2A-1 standings are taking shape and Yellville-Summit used the fourth quarter on Friday night to keep the Panthers in the mix.
After the Hall of Fame induction of Donald Cox and Joe Dillard, the senior boys contest went down to the wire.
The Panthers took their second lead of the game at the 1:30 mark in the fourth quarter and held on for a one-point win, 47-46.
In the junior boys contest, the Junior Panthers pulled off a 28-19 victory.
Senior Boys
A spirited offensive run in the third period and a defensive effort in the fourth quarter pushed the Panthers past the Warriors for a 47-46 win.
“It’s not the first time this year that we’ve got ourselves into a hole early in the game but pulled it out late,” Panther head coach Hunter Sims commented.
The Panthers faced their biggest deficit of the night at the 6:16 mark of the third period when they trailed the Warriors by a 34-19 score.
Yellville-Summit then went on an 11-2 run that put the game back in single digits.
Cody Sutterfield and Holiday Derosier each hit a free throw to start the run followed by a putback from Robert Howell and a short jumper in transition from David Derosier. Holiday Derosier kept the run alive with a bucket after a feed in the post from David Derosier.
Life Way scored on one of its many backdoor cuts of the night, but Yellville-Summit continued to score with a freebie by Sutterfield and then David Derosier scored after a defensive rebound went the length of the court for a layup.
Life Way got the final point of the third and led to start the fourth period, 38-30.
The Warriors hit a 3-pointer with 6:53 remaining in the contest and it proved to be their only field goal of the final period. The Warriors were held to five free throws the rest of the way.
Holiday Derosier scored on back-to-back buckets to start the fourth and David Derosier hit a wide open 3 from the left wing and later assisted to Holiday Derosier in the paint to make it a 41-39 affair which was the closest it had been since the start of the game.
David Derosier scored the next eight points with a pair of mid-range jumpers and four shots at the charity stripe to give Yellville-Summit a 47-44 lead.
Life Way found two more points at the free throw line to narrow the gap to a one-point game and had a final shot at the rim that fell well short to end the game.
“This group of kids don’t get easily rattled,” Sims noted of his squad. “They just keep playing and give themselves a chance to win at the end.”
The Panthers trailed, 17-7, after the first period only produced two field goals and three free throws. Holiday Derosier, Howell and Ben Cantrall each put three points on the board in the second quarter and trailed at halftime, 29-16.
David Derosier led the Panthers with 22 points that included 11 points in the fourth period. Holiday Derosier collected 13 points, Howell and Cantrall five apiece and Sutterfield two.
Junior Boys
The lead grew at every break and the Yellville-Summit Junior Panthers took a 28-19 win over the Junior Warriors.
Yellville-Summit hit all three field goals of the first period from behind the arc and led, 9-6, at the first break.
The Junior Panthers outscored Life Way by a 9-6 mark in the first and 6-4 in the third.
Both teams scored seven points in the final 6 minutes and the home team took the conference win.
Hunter Raley led the way with 13 points. Kody Martin added six points, Landen Keiter four, Noah Layton three and Tristan Teel two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.