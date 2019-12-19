GREEN FOREST — Tuesday’s conference matchup in senior boys basketball between Bergman and Green Forest was one-sided from the tipoff.
Bergman built a double-digit lead early and rolled to a 67-26 win over the Tigers.
The Panthers held the home team to five points in the first quarter and poured out 17 points of their own.
Second quarter action was much like the first as Bergman outscored Green Forest by a 19-5 mark to take a 36-10 lead at halftime.
Green Forest improved offensively in the third period but couldn’t slow down the Panther offense as Bergman improved their lead to a 60-21 advantage after three periods.
Scoring slowed in the final frame as the mercy rule kept the clock rolling and Bergman limited the Tigers to five points and scored seven of their own in a 67-26 win.
Elijah Royce scored 15 points to lead the Panthers to victory. A.J. Van Lear added 12 points, Shelton Welsh 10, Jacob Edmonson eight, Kaden Henson and Asher Fultz five apiece, Jaxon Savage four and Camron Grisham, Anthony Hodge, Austin Dixon and Marcus Bryant two each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.