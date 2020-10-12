YELLVILLE — A lopsided win to start the season has been Yellville-Summit’s only victory thus far.
The script was flipped in Week 2 as the Panthers were shutout by Corning, 40-0. The next week was a Saturday game and Yellville-Summit suffered a close 16-14 defeat.
On Sept. 25, Yellville-Summit began their first game in the 2A-4 conference. After years in the 3A-1, the Panthers were looking to get off on the right foot.
They are still looking for that spark in the win column as they approach the heart of their schedule.
A 43-6 home loss to Hector opened their conference run. The next week was a 47-21 road loss to undefeated Bigelow.
On Friday night, Yellville-Summit suffered a 42-6 loss during homecoming at Panther Stadium to the Bulldogs of Quitman.
The opposing team scored on the first drive against Yellville-Summit and built a 21-0 lead at the midway point of the second quarter.
After a turnover on downs and three-straight punts, the Panthers found a bright spot.
The Yellville-Summit offense began putting the ball into the hands of junior running back Jayven Keymer. Keymer’s first carry of the Panther’s fifth drive resulted in the junior turning upfield and breaking through the defensive line for a 38-yard gain. After an incomplete pass, Keymer’s number was called again. He added a 7-yard carry and a face-mask penalty put the ball on the 8-yard line for first-and-goal.
A false start penalty moved the ball back 5 yards but it didn’t stop the junior from breaking through arm tackles on the next snap for a 13-yard touchdown.
Quitman held a 28-6 lead at halftime and added another two touchdowns in the second half.
Yellville-Summit punted the ball away on their first two possessions of the third quarter and their final two drives ended in interceptions to the Bulldogs.
The schedule continues for the Panthers as they visit Conway Christian on Friday. Conway Christian is still searching for their first win of the season. The Eagles are coming off a 60-20 loss at Johnson County Westside last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.