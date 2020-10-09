YELLVILLE — Panther Stadium was ready to cheer for football during homecoming as Yellville-Summit hosted the Bulldogs of Quitman Friday night.
After dropping to Class 2A after being in Class 3A last season, the Panthers are three conference games deep into the 2A-4 schedule and are still looking for their first conference win.
Quitman hit the scoreboard early and often to upset homecoming by handing Yellville-Summit a 42-6 loss.
The Panthers got plenty of game practice on special teams but the work was more along the lines of punting on fourth down than kicking off after a score.
Yellville-Summit turned the ball over on downs for the first possession and then three-straight punts gave the ball back to the Bulldogs.
Facing a 21-0 deficit, the Panthers began giving the ball to Jayven Keymer in the running back spot. Keymer broke loose for a 38-yard rush by turning upfield. Two rushes and 20 yards later, Keymer was in the end zone for a 13-yard run to put the Panthers on the scoreboard. The extra point never left the ground and Yellville-Summit trailed by a 21-6 score,
Quitman added another score before halftime to make it a 28-6 score at intermission.
The Panthers boomed two punts and threw back-to-back-interceptions in the second half while Quitman continued to pile up yards and added two more touchdowns. The Bulldogs held a 42-6 lead after three quarters and the clock rolled during the fourth period with neither team scoring again.
Briten Roberts was credited for a fumble recovery early in the second period but the Panthers were unable to capitalize on good field position,
In the third period, Lucas McVay was able to add another fumble recovery for Yellville-Summit but the following possession for the Panthers resulted in a punt.
The loss moves Yellville-Summit to a 1-5 record and 0-3 in the conference. Quitman remains at the top of the 2A-4 with the win.
The Panthers will take to the road for their next game on Oct. 16 when they visit Conway Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.