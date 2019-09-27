YELLVILLE — The struggle was real for the Panthers on their own field.
Yellville-Summit could never get momentum going its way as the Panther defense accounted for more yards than the offense in a 42-0 loss to 3A-2 opponent Melbourne.
The Bearkatz won the coin toss to open the game and elected to receive. The game stayed in Melbourne’s favor from that point forward.
The visiting team put together a 64-yard 10-play drive to begin the game that resulted in a rushing touchdown. The two-point conversion was successful and the Panthers trailed early, down 8-0.
Yellville-Summit moved 7 yards in the wrong direction on its first drive and were forced to punt the ball away.
Melbourne’s second possession was short lived. The Bearkatz tried to throw into pressure and Panther senior Sam Robinson intercepted the pass and took the ball to the Melbourne 33-yard line for a 17-yard pick return. The play would be the largest positive play for the Panthers on the night.
Three straight run plays for Yellville-Summit accounted for -22 yards and a three-and-out.
The punt pinned the Bearkatz deep in their own territory but six plays and 76 yards later it was another Melbourne touchdown. The extra point made it a 15-0 ballgame.
A recovered fumble and a pair of incompletions for the Panthers resulted in another punt.
Melbourne continued to take advantage of opportunities and began the second quarter with a drive accumulating 68 yards through the air capped by a 33-yard pass for their third touchdown of the night. The extra point was no good and the Bearkatz held a 21-0 lead with 9:05 remaining in the first half.
Yellville-Summit then mishandled the ensuing kickoff and the Bearkatz retrieved the ball at the Panther 44-yard line.
The visitors added another seven points to the scoreboard just six plays later with a 5-yard touchdown and a successful PAT.
Trailing, 28-0, Yellville-Summit was forced to punt after three-straight plays with 5:05 remaining in the second quarter.
The punt was deflected off the Bearkatz receiving team and Panther senior Kyle Dobbs fell on the ball at the Melbourne 38.
After an incomplete play, Panther quarterback Eli Cagle connected with Dobbs after scrambling out of the pocket for a 12-yard play and the first positive yardage play of the game for the home team. It later proved to be their only first down of the game.
Three incomplete passes and a handful of yellow flags forced the Panthers to punt the ball again.
Melbourne used the remaining 3 minutes on the clock in the second quarter to march the ball down the field for 60 yards capped by a 34-yard completion in the end zone. The extra point made it a 35-0 ballgame.
Both teams watched the clock continue to roll in the second half due to the Arkansas Good Sportsmanship Rule.
Both teams turned the ball over on downs to begin the second half.
Yellville-Summit’s final possession resulted in a punt from their own end zone.
A heavy dose of the run attack for Melbourne resulted in a seven-play drive for 52 yards and a touchdown just before time expired. The extra point was good and the final score was set with Melbourne claiming a 42-0 win over the Panthers.
Yellville-Summit falls to 0-4 on the season and 0-1 in the conference. The Panthers will travel to Harding Academy on Oct. 4 to continue play in the 3A-2.
