NEWARK — Yellville-Summit has a busy weekend.
Instead of recovering after a typical Friday night of football, the Panthers will be traveling for a 2 p.m. kickoff on Saturday against Cedar Ridge.
The Timberwolves haven’t played in two weeks while Yellville-Summit is looking to bounce back from a 40-0 home loss.
Last season, the two teams were paired in the 3A-2 and Yellville-Summit finished the game with a 36-0 win over the Timberwolves to end the regular season.
Lucas Morris, the Yellville-Summit head coach, expects to see a different team on Saturday than they played last year.
“They are not the same team they were a year ago,” Morris commented. “They have had a full year to work and get better at what they do.”
Cedar Ridge has scored 36 points over the first two games with a Spread package. The Panthers will try to keep that number low on Saturday. Stopping the Timberwolves’ offense is on the mind of the Yellville-Summit coach.
“They are getting back their quarterback from last year,” Morris said. “He was shifty in the pocket and would run a little. He will make a good compliment to their running back. We have to try and keep him one dimensional and in the pocket.”
A complete effort is what Yellville-Summit will need on the field to get a win according to their coach.
“We have to play a complete game,” Morris noted. “We did a good job of putting Corning back in the huddle and not giving up long touchdowns and forcing them to make drives all the way down the field. We have to be able to run the football even without a fullback. Our special teams must produce better results.“
The Yellville-Summit coach is seeing the effort from his players.
“Guys staying after practice and getting extra reps,” the coach commented about what he has seen as the biggest change from one week to the next. “The kids are starting to see the level of conditioning coming up and not being tired in the second half. We also made some changes on our hands team for kick off returns.”
Being in the best possible shape and getting better has remained a goal during practice this week for the Panthers and Morris says “the team is in good spirits and knows the little things that we need to get fixed and are working toward fixing them.”
His message to the team prior to the game will be to “play hard, play fast and have fun.”
Team members include: Ben Cantrall; Jayven Keymer; Aaron Robinson; Connor Crain; Kai Sperry; Briten Roberts; Luke Harter; Jake Sills; Robert Howell; Caiden Curtis; Tristin Fellows; Caiden Geier; Dawson Dillard; Lucas McVay; River Shephard; Christian Murphy; Caleb Rogers; Tyler Barrett; Cade Tilton; A.J. Jones; Daniel Maxwell; Evan Schalla; Hunter Smith; Caden Chillcut; Aiden Sutterfield; Austin Howard; Jacob Smith; Larry Long; T.J. Raimondi; and Kirk Knapp. The team is coached by Lucas Morris. Assistant coaches are Clark Gustin and James Rhodes.
