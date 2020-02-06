BERGMAN — Three seniors scored in double figures on Tuesday night in a 3A-1East senior boys matchup with Green Forest on Senior Night.
The Panthers took over offensively and cruised to a 76-53 win over the Tigers.
In junior boys action, Bergman defeated Green Forest, 50-37.
Senior Boys
The advantage went to Bergman early in a 76-53 win over Green Forest in the last regular season home game at the Panther Palace.
The Panthers jumped out to a 17-10 lead at the first break and extended their advantage to a 38-22 score at halftime.
Bergman went right back to work in the second half.
The home team outscored Green Forest by a 23-15 mark in the third period and opened the fourth period with a 61-37 lead.
A.J. Van Lear, Shelton Welsh and Chance Carter each hit double-digits in the scoring column for Bergman
Van Lear finished with 17 points, Welsh 16 and Carter 11. Elijah Royce added nine points, Austin Dixon seven, Peyton Henson five, Jacob Edmonson four, Trevor Little three and Kaden Henson and Camden Keymer two each.
Junior Boys
Bergman’s defense was on display in the first half of the junior boys game and the Junior Panthers finished with a 50-37 win.
Green Forest was held to two points in the first and second period.
Bergman held a 19-2 lead at the first break and a 31-4 halftime lead.
Green Forest found their offense in the second half but Bergman maintained the lead with a 43-19 lead at the end of the third and a winning score at the end.
Walker Patton led Bergman with 13 points. Tristen Pritchett and Bryson Bauer added nine apiece, Mingo Kennedy and Gage Nuessner six each, Kaden Ponder three and Brayden Oleson two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.