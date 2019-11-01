PEA RIDGE — The Pea Ridge Blackhawks had to stay focused in 4A-1 action on Friday night against Green Forest.
A win by the Blackhawks would put them into a winner-take all game next week against Shiloh Christian. Pea Ridge defeated Green Forest, 47-14.
With the win, Pea Ridge and Shiloh Christian will play for the conference championship in the last regular season game of the year. Both teams have earned home playoff games in the Class 4A State Football Playoffs. Both squads are 6-0 in league play.
Pea Ridge got out to an early 22-0 lead and then coasted into halftime leading 47-7.
Green Forest was the only team to score in the second half.
The win boosts the Blackhawks to 6-3 overall. Green Forest falls to 2-7 overall and 0-6 in league play.
Berryville will travel to Green Forest for the final game of the season for both teams.
