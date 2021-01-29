LITTLE ROCK — Hitting the road for the first time this season, the Pioneers of North Arkansas College faced Arkansas Baptist College.
When the night was done, the Pioneers moved to 2-0 on the season with a 91-75 win over the Buffalo.
The turning point of the contest came in the second half as the Pioneers scored 50 points to break from a four-point halftime lead.
After leading, 41-37, at halftime, the team outscored the Buffalo by 12 points to post the victory.
Northark shot 48.5 percent from the field in the contest and was 9-of-29 from beyond the arc in the win. Hayden Thomas had three of those long bombs and Chris Hill had three.
The Pioneers struggled at the free throw line. The squad only hit 16-of-31 attempts for 52 percent.
Dontae Taylor and Thomas each doled out six assists in the game and Taylor and Cyrus Alexander thieved the ball three times each.
Noah Gordon and Trent Lippoldt led the team in rebounds with 11 each. Gordon had nine of his caroms on the defensive side of the football.
Lippoldt led the team with 27 points as five Pioneers scored in double digits. Lippoldt had a double double with his rebounding totals.
Hill added 15 points, Thomas 13, Taylor 12, Elliott Brooks 11, Alexander five, Kyrin Hines four, Gordon two and Kaleb Woldeyes and Seth Beussink one apiece.
Northark will be back in action on Monday when the team host Williams Baptist Jayvee.
