WEST MEMPHIS — North Arkansas College played its final Region II game on Saturday afternoon in West Memphis.
Opposite Arkansas State University, Mid-South, the Pioneers came up on the wrong end of the scoreboard as they fell in the game, 96-63.
The Pioneers, who is fourth in the nation in made 3-pointers, only managed hitting three in the contest. While the Greyhounds knocked down 12 in the victory.
Northark could only score 25 points in the first 20 minutes of action as the squad trailed the Greyhounds, 35-25.
Northark turned up its offense and scored 38 points in the second half, but the Greyhounds ended the second half with 61 points which included 42 points in the final 10 minutes of the contest.
The Pioneers finish the regular season with a 21-9 record.
Northark’s next game will be in the Region II Tournament that will be held in Searcy at Harding University. The Pioneers will be the No. 3 seed in the event and they will face No. 2 Southern Arkansas University, Tech.
This will be the third meeting between the two schools this season. The teams have split this season with the Pioneers winning the last matchup between the two schools, 116-96.
Leading Northark in scoring was Deontei Johnson with 17. Roberto Galvin and Kenny Chambers added 11 each, Elliott Brooks and Alec Buhr five apiece, Trent Lippoldt four, Tanner Oetting three, Skyler Young, Tyreece Winn and Ian Moore two each and Seth Beussink one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.