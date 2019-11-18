Hosting its second classic of the year, North Arkansas College was dropping bombs on its opponents.
The Pioneers raised their record to 5-0 with a pair of wins in Pioneer Pavilion.
On Saturday, the Pioneers defeated Central Baptist College's jayvee unit, 117-93. Northark defeated Western Kentucky Community Technical College, 123-76.
The Pioneers hit 31 3-pointers over the weekend to help in the 240 points that they scored.
Northark 117, Central Baptist JV 93
Northark blew the game open in the final 12 minutes of the first half on the way to posting a 117-93 win over Central Baptist College's jayvee squad.
Tyreece Winn started the Pioneers on a 9-0 run to start the game.
Skyler Young then added another paint basket for the Pioneers followed by a long 3-pointer from Denotei Johnson. When Kenny Chambers scored, Northark led 9-0.
However, the points slowed down for Northark.
Central Baptist went on a 13-6 run that saw Chambers, Winn and Johnson each score for the home team.
The Mustangs had three chances to tie the game or take the lead.
Northark then took the lid off the basket and started a big run that saw the team take a 20-point lead over the next 5 minutes of action.
Chambers started the run with a bucket that was followed by back-to-back treys by Ian Moore. Roberto Galvin hit a layup and Northark had taken a 25-15 advantage.
The Pioneers went on to hold a 67-33 advantage at halftime.
Central Baptist won the second half scoring battle, 60-50.
Northark had 15 3-pointers in this game with eight coming in the first half and seven in the second frame.
Leading the team in scoring was Chambers with 19 points. Young and Moore added 11 each, Winn, Seth Buessink and Garrett Dietsche 10 apiece, Trent Lippoldt and Galvin nine each, Johnson seven, Devan Hampton and Jones Sabastiano six apiece, Alex Buhr five and Tanner Oetting two.
Northark 123, Western Kentucky CTC 76
The Pioneers of North Arkansas College had 16 treys against Western Kentucky CTC on the way to posting a 123-76 win.
Getting out to a 59-36 lead at intermission, the Pioneers hit six treys in the first half.
The long bomb was dropping in the second frame as the squad hit 10 long shots to account for 30 of its 64 second half points.
Leading the Pioneers in scoring was Chambers with 16 points. Galvin and Young added 13 each, Hampton and Buhr 12 apiece, Winn and Lippoldt 10 each, Beussink nine each, Elliott Brooks, Oetting and Dietsche five apiece and Johnson four.
