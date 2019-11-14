SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After three triple-digits scores, the Pioneers of North Arkansas College were held to double digits on Wednesday night.
Facing Evangel University’s jayvee squad, the Pioneers still managed to pick up another win. Northark defeated the Crusaders, 89-67.
It took a strong second half to move the Pioneers to 4-0.
After leading, 35-31 at halftime, the Pioneers scored 52 points in the second half to put the game away.
Ian Moore and Garrett Dietsche bombed away from the outside in the second half. The duo each had a trey. Northark ended the contest with six 3-pointers.
Dietsche led the Pioneer charge in the second half with 10 points.
Moore scored 18 points to lead the team. Skyler Young and Kenny Chambers added 15 each, Roberto Galvin 12, Dietsche 10, Deontei Johnson and Trent Lippoldt five each, Tanner Oetting four, Tyreece Winn two and Alec Buhr one.
Up Next
Friday and Saturday night the Pioneers will be hosting their second classic of the season.
On Friday at 5 p.m., Link Year Prep will be playing Central Baptist College’s jayvee squad. At 7 p.m. the Pioneers will play Western Kentucky CTC.
On Saturday, Link Year and Northark will change opponents. Link Year will play Western Kentucky at noon and Central Baptist’s jayvee will play Northark at 2 p.m.
