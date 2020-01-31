Big runs usually result in big wins.
North Arkansas College’s Pioneers scored a 22-7 run over a 5 minute window to put away University of Arkansas, Cossatot, 111-83.
The Colts had built a 38-37 lead over the Pioneers in the first half.
Then the Pioneers caught fire scoring 22 points in just over 5 minutes. It was only fitting that Tanner Oetting started the rally. He had already hit three treys in the first half and his fourth gave the Pioneers the lead that they never lost.
After Oetting started the rally, Ian Moore continued it with another long shot. That shot was followed by two free throws from Roberto Galvin, who was fouled while shooting a layup.
Cossatot scored a free throw, but Galvin answered it with one of his own.
Skyler Young got into the run. The sophomore from Harrison scored the next six points in the paint. Two of those came from free throws after being fouled after he collected an offensive rebound.
At the 2:53 mark, Cossatot was able to close the Pioneer lead to 50-45 on a trey.
Young’s last basket in the run came after the Colt 3-pointer and then Tyreece Winn scored inside. Oetting was then fouled shooting a 3-pointer. The sharp-shooter nailed all three charity tosses. Trent Lippoldt ended the first half scoring for the Pioneers and gave the home team a 59-45 lead.
Northark built an early 16-point lead at the beginning of the second half.
Cossatot scored first and then Deontei Johnson scored on an offensive putback and then Johnson fed Galvin for a bucket to boast the 16-point bulge at 63-47.
With 11:20 left in the game, the Colts cut the Pioneer lead to single digits for the last time of the night after scoring six straight points.
Moore drained a trey for the Pioneers then Young scored nine straight for Northark. The first five of that run came after collecting offensive rebounds. Young was fouled on the first and completed the and-one.
His third bucket came after taking a Johnson pass. He completed his run with two free throws that gave Northark an 83-63 lead.
The Pioneers gained a 30 point lead late in the game and Lippoldt pushed the squad over the century mark with a layup.
Northark will be back in action on Tuesday night following the Lady Pioneers against Williams Baptist College’s jayvee team.
Leading Northark in scoring was Kenny Chambers with 21 points. Young added 19, Galvin 17, Moore 16, Oetting 15, Lippoldt eight, Winn four, Garrett Dietsche, Devan Hampton and Elliott Brooks three apiece and Johnson two.
Three Pioneers recorded double doubles. Galvin led the team with 11 rebounds and Young and Chamber had 10 each.
Johnson had nine assists and Chambers doled out eight.
