WALNUT RIDGE — North Arkansas College suffered a tough road loss on Saturday.
There isn’t a better way to shake off that loss than to rebound with a big win on Tuesday.
Facing Williams Baptist’s jayvee team, the Pioneers almost hit the triple digits in a 98-52 win over the Eagles.
Lamar, Mo. graduate Ian Moore and Harrison graduate Skyler Young got the Pioneers off to a good start. Moore hit the nets for four 3-pointers in the first half and Young scored 11 points.
The Pioneers got off to a 54-31 lead at the halfway point.
Alec Buhr of Rolla, Mo. hit two treys in the frame and Berryville’s Jarrett Ray and Mountain Home’s Garrett Dietsche each added a long shot.
Five different Pioneers scored in double digits in the game.
Buhr picked up the majority of his points in the final 20 minutes. He had two treys and three buckets to account for 12 points in the frame.
Daven Hampton, Elliott Brooks and Dietsche each added a trey to the count in the second half. Trent Lippoldt kicked in seven points in the last 20 minutes of the contest.
The Pioneer defense held Williams Baptist to 21 second half points.
Northark finished by hitting 14-of-18 free throw attempts. That was a 77.7 percent completion rate.
Leading the Pioneers in scoring was Buhr with 18 points. Young made 15 points, Moore, Lippoldt and Dietsche 12 each, Roberto Galvin 11, Tanner Oetting five, Seth Beussink four and Ray, Brooks and Hampton three each.
The Pioneers will be back in action at home on Saturday against National Park College at 2 p.m. Thursday the Pioneers will be on the road to El Dorado. The squad will play South Arkansas Community College.
