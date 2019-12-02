PARK HILLS, Mo. — The Thanksgiving break didn’t last long for the Pioneers of North Arkansas College.
Friday and Saturday, the Pioneers played in the Mineral Area Community College Classic. Friday night, the team fell to Kansas City Kansas Community College, 86-84, before bouncing back to post a win over Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College on Saturday, 85-74.
Northark moves its record to 9-2 on the season with the split weekend decisions.
KCKCC 86, Northark 84
The Pioneers of Northark gave up 54 second-half points as they fell to Kansas City Kansas Community College, 86-84.
Northark posted a double digit lead in the first half as the squad posted up a 43-32 lead.
The Pioneers had four players knock down a trey in the second half, but KCKCC knocked down nine treys in the final 20 minutes of the game to complete the comeback win.
Leading the Pioneers in scoring was Kenny Chambers with 20 points. Skyler Young added 18, Ian Moore 12, Deontei Johnson eight, Trent Lippoldt six, Alec Buhr and Roberto Galvin five each, Garret Dietsche, Devon Hampton and Tyreece Winn three apiece and Jones Sabastiano one.
Northark 85, Fort Scott 74
A steady game ended in a victory for the Pioneers as they defeated Fort Scott Community College, 85-74.
Northark drained five treys in the first half with Chambers hitting three of those and Moore the last two. The Pioneers held a modest 37-32 lead heading into the second half.
In the second half Young picked up the hot hand and scored 19 of his team high 25 points in the frame.
Chambers added another pair of long bombs and Moore had one more in the second half that saw the Pioneers score 48 points.
Following Young in scoring was Chamber with 20 points. Moore added 15, Galvin eight, Winn six, Johnson and Lippoldt four each, Buhr two and Dietsche one.
