KINGSTON — All four of the senior boys teams that played on Wednesday night in the 1A-1 District Tournament had a ticket punched to regionals.
Seeding and bragging rights were on the agenda in the semifinals.
The nightcap featured Jasper winning on a putback at the buzzer to defeat host team Kingston, 69-67.
In the first senior boys game of the night, The New School took control in the second half and defeated Alpena by a 70-38 score.
Jasper and New School will meet in the finals on Friday at 7:20 p.m.
Jasper 69, Kingston 67
A tight matchup for the entire game between Jasper and Kingston ended with last-second heroics as senior Caleb Carter found the bottom of the net just before the final buzzer to lead Jasper to a 69-67 win over the Yellow Jackets.
The two teams were tied at 51 apiece to begin the fourth quarter and Jasper struck first with six unanswered points. Logan Reynolds scored a pair of baskets from offensive rebounds and Carter made it a 57-51 Pirate lead after driving to the basket.
Kingston responded with a bucket in the paint from Darian Alexander and then a trey from Will Clark to get within one point.
Nick Larimer made it a three-point lead with a bucket in transition for Jasper but Kingston struck right back to tie the game at 59 after an Avery Weaver free throw and a layup from Zac Root after a Daylin Davidson steal on defense.
Kingston was never able to take the lead in the fourth period but managed to tie the game five times.
Carter and Sam Parker scored on back-to-back possessions to give Jasper a 67-63 lead with 26.5 seconds remaining in the ballgame but Kingston continued to fight back.
Root hit a free throw for Kingston and Jasper rebounded the ball and was quickly fouled. Kingston still had fouls to give which resulted in an inbounds play. The play resulted in a Jasper turnover and Kingston regained possession of the ball with 15.5 remaining.
Clark then hit a Yellow Jacket 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game at 67 with 6.0 remaining on the clock.
Jasper’s final possession of the game began with Cole Villines inbounding the ball and the outlet pass went to Carter who drove inside the arc and put up a shot. The attempt was too strong but Clark followed his shot and was able to score on a putback just as time expired to give the Pirates the victory.
Jasper controlled a 16-13 lead at the first break with Reynolds leading the way with nine points.
Kingston battled back in the second period as Gunnar Davis controlled the paint for 10 points and Weaver added five as Kingston put 20 points on the board to take the lead entering halftime, 33-28.
Kingston held a 50-41 lead at the 2:53 mark in the third period before Jasper went on a 10-1 run to tie the game at 51 before the eventful fourth quarter.
Carter scored 20 points including the game-winner to lead Jasper to the finals. Reynolds and Larimer tallied 16 apiece, Parker added 14 and Villines three.
Kingston got 18 points from Davidson. Weaver was steady with 14 points, Davis 12, Root 11, Clark eight and Alexander four.
New School 70, Alpena 38
The Cougars built an early lead and Alpena’s best efforts couldn’t narrow the margin as the Leopards were defeated, 70-38.
New School built an early 9-2 lead with Kolbe Hicks adding the only Alpena points.
Peyton Johnson was able to find three points along with a Bryce Martin free throw before the end of the first period for Alpena but the Cougars continued scoring and took a 14-6 lead at the end of the first period.
Nicholas Stone hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second period and a long shot from Johnson ended the first half but Alpena was outscored by a 19-13 score while facing a 33-19 deficit at halftime.
Alpena opened the third period with a 7-0 run sparked by five points from Trevor Woodworth and a jumper from Martin.
New School shot right back with a 15-2 run to extend its lead to a 48-29 score at the start of the final frame.
The Cougars had their biggest offensive quarter of the night in the final 8 minutes as they scored 22 points and held Alpena to nine tallies.
Woodworth led the Leopards with 10 points in the loss. Martin added eight, Stone, Hicks and Johnson six apiece and Zane Crawford two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.