NORFORK — Class 1A basketball action paired Jasper against Norfork on Monday evening.
The visiting Pirates struggled in the second period and were defeated by a 73-50 mark at the close of the game.
Norfork scored 21 points in the opening quarter and Jasper put 16 points on the board led by Logan Reynolds’ eight points and a pair of scores from Sam Parker.
Jasper was held to nine total points in the second frame while the Panthers put together a 26-point effort and led by a 47-25 halftime score.
The Pirates kept pace with Norfork in the second half as Parker scored 10 points in the third period and Jesse Harrison knocked down a pair of buckets in the fourth for five points.
Norfork still managed to increase the lead by outscoring Jasper by a 17-16 mark in the third to hold a 64-41 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Both teams scored nine points in the final 6 minutes as the Panthers held on to defeat the Pirates.
Reynolds finished with 18 points for Jasper and Parker had 16. Harrison added five, Nick Larimer and Calvin Smith four apiece and Cole Villines one.
Jasper hosted Mount Judea on Tuesday at the Pirate Cove and will travel to Fayetteville on Friday to play The New School.
