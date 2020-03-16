NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Activities Association announced the cancellation of sporting events through March 30.
During the dead time, athletes are warned to refrain from participating for non-school teams. Athletes are not allowed to practice with or try-out for non-school teams as well.
It is Rule 14 of the AAA handbook. The rule states:
Rule 14 Participation on Non-School Teams
A. Team Sports 1. A student who is a member of a school’s athletic team and who has engaged in interscholastic competition may not try-out for, practice with, or otherwise participate with, or be a member of a non-school athletic team in the same sport, in season, without losing eligibility for up to a full year (365 days) from the date of such participation with the non-school team.
This rule applies to spring sports teams which includes: soccer; softball, baseball and track and field. The Valley Springs Lady Tiger basketball team is also under this ruling until a final decision is made concerning the state championship game of the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament.
Should an athlete violate this rule, they would be ineligible for school team participation when AAA events resume.
On March 30, the AAA will make an announcement as to whether the ban will stay in place or participation will begin.
