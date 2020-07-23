I’m about to become a whole lot smarter. Some people will say that “It’s about time,” and the others will say that “I’m too far gone.”
Whichever it is, it will be the easiest learning lesson ever.
For the next week or so, I’m going on vacation. Don’t get any ideas, my house will not be unoccupied.
One of the best things about it is that I won’t be around a television. That means no more lies coming from every side of the world telling me what I should be doing. It also means no more social media telling me lies from every side about how the other side is lying.
Another reason I will be smarter is because I won’t have to observe all the dumb people who are supposed to be experts while they constantly complain about all the things that are wrong with this country while offering no answers to solve the problem.
I’ll be reading books. Real information.
I won’t be rolling my eyes at ignorance as much this coming week so that should definitely have a positive effect since my eyeballs are so close to my brain. Plus, thoughts in my head won’t be trying to solve all the world’s negative problems on a daily basis.
Don’t ask me where I’m going because I’m not telling.
Social media will probably work where I’m going but that won’t be a problem. Those are already easy for me to stay away from because of the amount of hate that is always displayed before I even swipe my finger down the screen for the first time. I do however like Twitter because I can more or less regulate what is displayed and limit it to just sports.
Oh yes, sports! Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association is underway.
Not interested. By the time I get back, they might have all of their ever-changing rules figured out. I don’t usually watch baseball until the All-Star break anyways and the NBA isn’t usually interesting until the playoff races start. Technically that’s now, but I’m expecting the Disney bubble to be a complete disaster at best.
On the local level, kids need to get back to school to improve mentally, physically and socially. I sure hope somebody with a brain figures this out while I’m gone. I’ll be teaching my daughter how to enjoy life without a phone in her hand and learning from her surroundings.
I really do think I’ll be smarter in a week. I might even build a statue that is impossible to offend anybody. That will take some brainpower.
Hopefully the dumbness that the world is spewing out at an alarming rate will be so obvious when I’m done with the vacation that I’ll simply see it as a child banging its head on the wall because it’s not getting its way. Poor kid.
Perhaps I won’t be any smarter at all, but I’ll simply be away from all the things that are making me dumber. Either way it will be a win.
Maybe I’ll at least be smart enough when I get back to figure out what’s wrong with my wife’s car.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
