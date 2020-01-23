Harrison was looking to avoid a losing streak on Tuesday night while Prairie Grove was hoping to start a winning streak.
All hope went the way of the Tigers as Prairie Grove ended the contest at Goblin Arena with a 67-59 win over the Goblins.
Harrison has now dropped three straight and are 9-12 overall and 2-3 in 4A-1. Prairie Grove now has three-straight wins.
In junior boys action, the Junior Goblins withstood a late push by their opponent and claimed a 37-30 victory.
Senior Boys
Harrison watched a 16-point lead slip away and Prairie Grove ended the game with an eight-point win over the Goblins, 67-59.
At the 6:25 mark in the second period, Harrison senior guard Ben Elliott tipped in a one-handed putback to give Harrison a 26-10 lead.
Prairie Grove then began its move to get back in the ballgame.
The Tigers went on a 15-2 run with Elliott scoring the only Goblin basket.
Ethan Edwards sank a pair of free throws for the home team and Gatlin James assisted to Elliott for a score at the basket to end the first half.
The Harrison lead was down to a 32-28 score at halftime with Edwards and Elliott scoring 29 of the Goblin’s 32 points after Bryce Bonds began the game with a 3-pointer.
Edwards dropped a floater through the net to begin the third frame.
The Tigers then went on a 10-0 run over 1:37 of play to go ahead, 40-34.
Elliott responded with a three-point play followed by a Logan Plumlee trey from the right corner to tie the game at 40.
Prairie Grove scored the next seven points and James stopped the run with a 3 from the top of the key before the third period ended.
Harrison faced a 47-43 deficit to start the fourth quarter.
Prairie Grove had possession to begin the final 8 minutes and Edwards picked a pass and converted it for a steal. On the next possession Plumlee sank another triple to give Harrison a 48-47 lead.
The Tigers then scored the next two baskets to take the lead back.
James responded with a 3-pointer assisted by Elliott and Edwards drove the baseline moments later for a score to put the lead back in the hands of the Goblins, 53-51.
It proved to be the final Harrison lead of the game as the Goblins would only manage two more field goals; a score in the post by James and a putback from Timber Crenwelge along with two free throws by Edwards.
Prairie Grove scored 16 points in the final 4 minutes and the Goblin offense couldn’t keep up.
Edwards finished with 23 points for the Goblins. Elliott added 17 points, James eight, Plumlee six, Bonds three and Crenwelge two.
Junior Boys
Harrison took control of the lead early and held on to finish with a 37-30 win over the Junior Tigers.
Prairie Grove was limited to two points in the first period while Harrison racked up 14 points on offense.
Harrison’s offense slowed to seven points in the second while Prairie Grove collected 10 points to narrow the Junior Goblin lead to a 21-12 score at halftime.
The Junior Tigers won the third period by an 8-5 score and the Harrison lead was down to a 26-20 margin to begin the final period.
Harrison was able to beat the Junior Tiger defensive pressure in the fourth period and found buckets under the basket as they pulled away for a 37-30 conference win.
Blaise Bonds and Owen Styles each scored eight points for the Junior Goblins. Treyvan Sullivan added seven points, Phoenix Whitney five, Kason Hilligoss four, Blake Shrum three and Abe Estes two.
