GENTRY — Four 3-pointers in the third period turned the 4A-1 game between Harrison and Gentry on Friday night at Gentry.
Luckily for Harrison it was the Goblins hitting the long shots as they finished with a 62-51 win over the Pioneers.
With the win, the Goblins even their league record to 3-3. Gentry falls to 0-7 in 4A-1 action. Harrison is now 10-12 overall while the Pioneers are 13-8 and riding a six game losing streak.
The tide turned on the game in the final 2 minutes of the third period. The game was tied at 34 when Harrison turned to the long ball.
Ben Elliott was squared up and drained a trey. That was followed by a Logan Plumlee trey to move the Goblins up by six points.
A free throw by Gentry was offset by another Plumlee trey. The Goblins moved ahead 43-38 after three periods.
Elliott started the fourth with a basket for Harrison, but the Pioneers scored the next four points.
Ethan Edwards hit a trey for Harrison at the 6:06 mark.
Gentry scored, but Harrison scored the next 10 points.
Edwards and Elliott combined for the first four points then Plumlee drained his third trey of the second half.
Elliott completed a three-point play to finish the run and give Harrison a 14-point lead.
Gentry did score the next seven points, but in the final 30 seconds Elliott and Edwards each hit a pair of free throws to seal the win.
The Pioneers got out to a 10-2 lead as Edwards was the only Goblin to score in the first 3 minutes of the game.
Bryce Bonds scored to give the Goblins the first points in a mini 9-4 run.
Edwards put up two points, Kolby Stone hit a trey and Edwards finished the run.
Harrison trailed at the end of the first, 16-11.
Plumlee started the second with his first trey of the game and then at the 3:47 mark of the second, Harrison managed to tie the game with a Plumlee inside shot.
Edwards drained a trey and Plumlee another shot as Harrison went into the lockerroom leading 25-22.
Leading Harrison in scoring was Edwards with 20 points. Plumlee and Elliott added 16 each, Stone and Gatlin James three apiece and Bonds and Timber Crenwelge two each.
Harrison travels to Pea Ridge on Tuesday night for a league contest.
