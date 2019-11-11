After scoring 139 points in a contest on Friday night, the Pioneers of North Arkansas College followed that up with 127 points on Saturday afternoon.
Those point totals combined to give the Pioneers two wins. On Saturday, Northark defeated Missouri Valley College’s jayvee squad, 127-85.
Friday the Pioneers defeated Link Year Prep School’s second squad, 139-101.
Northark 127, Mo. Valley JV 85
Every player on North Arkansas College’s team scored on the way to posting a 127-85 win over Missouri Valley College’s jayvee squad.
In the opening minutes of the contest, Missouri Valley played with the Pioneers and trailed, 5-4.
Skyler Young scored for the Pioneers before Kenny Chambers drained a trey.
Ian Moore kept the 3’s coming with a shot from downtown. He then was fouled on a 3-point attempt. The sophomore drained all three free throws. He ended the first half with three treys and on his last 3-pointer he was fouled to complete a four-point play.
Northark moved ahead, 56-34, at halftime.
The Pioneers scored 71 points in the second half to seal the win.
Northark made 12 3-pointers including eight in the second half.
Fourteen players scored for the Pioneers. Leading the charge was Ian Moore with 22 points. Roberto Galvin added 20, Skyler Young 16, Kenny Chambers 15, Elliott Brooks 12, Tyreece Winn 11, Trent Lippoldt six, Tanner Oetting five, Alec Buhr, Deontei Johnson and Garrett Dietsche four each, Jarrett Ray and Devan Hampton three apiece and Seth Beussink two.
Northark 139, Link Year Prep 101
With only seven players, Link Year had trouble staying with the Pioneers of North Arkansas College. The Pioneers won the contest, 139-101.
Scoring 37 points in the opening 10 minutes of the game, the Pioneers added 37 more in the second 10 minutes to accumulate 74 points in the frame.
The Pioneers led 74-46.
Northark had five 3-pointers in the first half and added two more in the second half.
Young led the Pioneers with 29 points. Chambers added 22, Dietsche 19, Galvin 17, Winn 10, Brooks nine, Oetting and Beussink eight each, Hampton six, Lippoldt five and Johnson and Buhr three apiece.
