NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Voters of the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll felt that little needed changed after the final week of the regular season.
Harrison’s 49-28 win over Pea Ridge and a 9-1 record that ended with sole possession of the 5A-West title was only enough to maintain the No. 3 spot in the Class 5A poll while garnering a single vote in the Overall Poll.
The only major adjustment in the poll was Arkadelphia falling from the top spot in the Class 4A poll after a 33-25 loss to Malvern on Friday night.
In the Overall Poll, Bryant proved why they’ve been atop the list all season long after tying their highest offensive output of the season with a 70-33 win over Conway. The Hornets received all of the top-place votes for the 10th consecutive week.
Bentonville’s 10-0 record puts them at the No. 2 spot where they have been since Week 0. North Little Rock remains at No. 3 while Greenwood and Pulaski Academy’s undefeated records lock down the top five at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.
Conway held their spot in sixth.
Last week, Lake Hamilton flipped places with Wynne at No. 7 & 8. This week they exchanges positions again. Wynne’s game with Nettleton was canceled and Lake Hamilton suffered a 38-28 loss at home against Greenwood. The loss moved 9-0 Wynne back up to No. 7 and Lake Hamilton fell to No. 8.
Cabot held their spot at No. 9 with a 6-3 record and Little Rock Parkview sits at No. 10.
Bryant leads Class 7A followed by Bentonville and then North Little Rock. Conway is fourth and Cabot is fifth.
Class 6A had no movement this week. Greenwood is the unanimous No. 1 with Lake Hamilton in second. Little Rock Parkview is third followed by Benton and then Sylvan Hills.
Pulaski Academy had the week off after a canceled game but remains at the No. 1 position in Class 5A with a 9-0 record. Wynne also received a week of rest for Week 10 and sits in the second spot. The Golden Goblins of Harrison remain at third. Little Rock Christian jumped one slot to fourth while Texarkana fell to No. 5 after their fifth game of the season was canceled.
Arkadelphia being dethroned at the top of Class 4A moved Shiloh Christian to the top of the list. Joe T. Robinson moved up as well to fill the No. 2 spot. Rivercrest jumped two spots to take third and Stuttgart entered the poll with a 9-0 record to take fourth. Arkadelphia fell to fifth and is tied with Nashville that was fourth last week.
Class 3A was unchanged. Harding Academy continues to lead the classification followed by Prescott and then Newport. Hoxie is fourth and McGehee is No. 5.
Class 2A is led by Fordyce with a 10-0 record. Gordon is second and Des Arc is third. Junction City is fourth and Bigelow held their spot at No. 5.
The first round of the state football playoffs begin on Friday.
Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending November 7. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
OVERALL
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (25) 9-0 250 1
2. Bentonville 10-0 223 2
3. North Little Rock 8-1 184 3
4. Greenwood 10-0 171 4
5. Pulaski Academy 9-0 162 5
6. Conway 6-3 111 6
7. Wynne 9-0 68 8
8. Lake Hamilton 8-1 65 7
9. Cabot 6-3 63 9
10. LR Parkview 7-1 18 10
Others receiving votes: Benton 10, Harding Academy 10, Fort Smith Northside 7, Sylvan Hills 7, Arkadelphia 5, Prescott 4, Fordyce 3, Stuttgart 3, Texarkana 3, Fayetteville 2, Rivercrest 2, Rogers 2, Harrison 1, Shiloh Christian 1.
CLASS 7A
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (25) 9-0 125 1
2. Bentonville 10-0 100 2
3. North Little Rock 8-1 75 3
4. Conway 6-3 50 4
5. Cabot 6-3 23 5
Others receiving votes: Rogers 2.
CLASS 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (25) 10-0 125 1
2. Lake Hamilton 8-1 99 2
3. LR Parkview 7-1 54 3
4. Benton 6-4 44 4
5. Sylvan Hills 7-3 41 5
Others receiving votes: Jonesboro 12.
CLASS 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Pulaski Academy (25) 9-0 125 1
2. Wynne 9-0 93 2
3. Harrison 9-1 62 3
4. LR Christian 6-2 48 5
5. Texarkana 5-0 43 4
Others receiving votes: Batesville 3, Camden Fairview 1.
CLASS 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Shiloh Christian (12) 9-1 84 2
2. Joe T. Robinson (3) 7-3 71 3
3. Rivercrest (4) 9-0 64 5
4. Stuttgart (5) 9-0 54 NR
5. Arkadelphia (1) 6-1 50 1
(tie) Nashville 7-2 50 4
Others receiving votes: Ashdown 1, Prairie Grove 1.
CLASS 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Harding Academy (24) 7-1 123 1
2. Prescott (1) 8-0 97 2
3. Newport 8-1 54 3
4. Hoxie 9-0 43 4
5. McGehee 8-0 39 5
Others receiving votes: Booneville 10, Rison 9.
CLASS 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Fordyce (24) 10-0 124 1
2. Gurdon (1) 8-1 89 2
3. Des Arc 10-0 80 3
4. Junction City 6-2 49 4
5. Bigelow 10-0 24 5
Others receiving votes: Poyen 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.