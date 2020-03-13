North Arkansas College earned a trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association National Tournament. The Lady Pioneers will have to wait for that trip as the NJCAA has postponed the national event until the week of April 20.
Team members include: (front row, from left) Cambre McCullough, Ashdown; Leah Shellnut, Jasper; Madison Moore, Valley Springs; Casey Wallace, Spokane, Mo.; (middle) Baylea Smith, Berryville; Samantha Skaggs, Decatur; Chaney Scott, Monticello; Abby Dean, Alpena; Katie Roubique, Timbo; Saqueena Morgan, Newport; (back) Savanna Collins, Springdale Har-Ber; Kelcee Hopper, Berryville; Brooklyn Schmelter, Perryville; Cheyenne Shelton, Mountain View; and Tori Hayes, Perryville. The team is coached by Bobby Howard. He is assisted by Maya Hood.
