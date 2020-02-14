As the regular season for senior high basketball came to a close on Friday night, the seeding for district tournaments were already determined in most districts around the state.
The district tournaments for the Heart of the Ozarks teams will begin action on Monday and Tuesday for the opening rounds of postseason play.
Action in the 4A-1 will be hosted at Prairie Grove High School. 3A-1East takes place at the Panther Palace on the campus of Bergman High School. Decatur is the host site for 2A-1.
In Class 1A, Kingston will serve the 1A-1 tournament and Omaha will carry the load of 1A-2.
All teams are looking for at least a top four finish to advance to regionals.
4A-1
Senior Girls
Harrison’s Lady Goblins and the Lady Cardinals of Farmington earned the top seeds in 4A-1 and advance to the semifinals while gaining an automatic bid to regionals.
Action at Prairie Grove begins on Monday at 6 p.m.
Prairie Grove and Gentry played Friday night to determine the fourth and fifth seeding from the west.
The winner will be the fourth seed from the west and will play Huntsville on Tuesday. That winner advances to play Gravette on Wednesday for a spot in the semifinals against Harrison on Thursday.
Shiloh Christian gets the loser of the Prairie Grove and Gentry matchup and will begin the district action against them on Monday. The winner advances to play Pea Ridge on Tuesday and Berryville awaits the victor of that contest for a matchup on Wednesday to determine the final spot in the semifinals against Farmington.
The championship will be on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Senior Boys
The senior boys bracket in 4A-1 is set.
Harrison’s Goblins play the opening game on Monday at 7:30 p.m. against Gentry. Prairie Grove awaits the winner for a matchup on Tuesday and the winner of that game gets a date with Huntsville on Wednesday. The results of the game with Huntsville earns the winner a spot in the semifinals against Pea Ridge on Thursday.
On the lower end of the bracket, Berryville earned the No. 3 seed from the east and will play Gravette on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. The winner plays Farmington on Wednesday for a bid to regionals and a date with Shiloh Christian on Thursday.
The championship will be on Saturday at 7 p.m.
3A-1East
Senior Girls
Mountain View earned the top seed in the 3A-1East and earned the bye to the semifinals and an automatic bid to regionals.
Bergman and Marshall play in the opening round on Monday at 7:30 p.m. for a shot at Mountain View in the semifinals.
Rosebud and Green Forest tangle on Monday at 4:30 p.m. and the winner will face the victor of Valley Springs and Clinton who play on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Semifinal action takes place on Friday and the championship will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Senior Boys
The top seed in the boys bracket of the 3A-1East Senior Boys District Tournament went to Valley Springs. The Tigers await the winner of Mountain View and Marshall who play on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. for a trip to the semifinals.
The lower half of the bracket pairs Clinton and Green Forest on Monday at 6 p.m. and the winner will be paired against the winner of Bergman and Rose Bud who play on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Semifinal action takes place on Friday and the championship will be on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
2A-1
Senior Girls
Yellville-Summit’s Lady Panthers play the first game at Decatur in the 2A-1 Senior Girls District Tournament against the host team on Monday at 3 p.m.
The winner faces the top seed of Cotter on Tuesday.
Flippin and Haas Hall square off on Monday at 6 p.m. while Eureka Springs awaits the winner for a matchup on Tuesday in the semifinals.
The championship will be at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Senior Boys
Yellville-Summit earned the No. 2 seed and a bye to the semifinals along with an automatic berth to regionals.
The Panthers await the winner of Haas Hall and Decatur who play on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Eureka Springs and Cotter open the boys bracket on Monday at 4:30 p.m. and the winner advances to the semifinals to play Flippin on Tuesday.
The championship will be on Friday at 8:30 p.m.
1A-2
Senior Girls
Viola and Norfork earned the top two seeds with byes to the semifinals at Omaha.
Calico Rock earned a bye to the quarterfinals and will play the winner of Lead Hill and Bruno-Pyatt who play on Monday at 6 p.m. That winner moves to the semifinals to play Viola on Friday.
Izard County Consolidated and host team Omaha matchup on Monday at 3:30 p.m. and the winner advances to play Western Grove on Tuesday. That winner will play Norfork on Friday in the semifinals.
The championship will be on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Eagles Nest.
Senior Boys
Izard County Consolidated and Viola earned the top seeds in the 1A-2 Senior Boys District Tournament and earned automatic bids to regionals.
Norfork and St. Joe play on Monday at 8:30 p.m. and will play the winner of the 7:15 p.m. game between Omaha and Bruno-Pyatt on Tuesday. The winner of that contest advances to the semifinals to play ICC on Friday.
Lead Hill and Calico Rock meet on Monday at 4:45 p.m. with the winner playing Western Grove on Tuesday for the final semifinal spot to play Viola on Friday.
The championship will be on Saturday at 7:20 p.m.
1A-1
Senior Girls
Kingston is the host team of the 1A-1 District Tournament and shares a semifinal spot with Alpena.
Deer and Mt. Judea play on Tuesday at 6:20 p.m. and the winner will face Alpena on Wednesday.
Jasper and Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy are in the 6 p.m. game and Kingston awaits the winner for a Wednesday showdown in the semifinals.
The championship will be on Friday at 6 p.m.
Senior Boys
The New School and Kingston are the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds respectively in the 1A-1 Senior Boys District Tournament and have byes to the semifinals.
Alpena and Deer play on Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. for a chance at the semifinals against New School on Wednesday.
NACA and Mt. Judea play the opening game on Monday at 7:20 p.m. and the winner faces Jasper on Tuesday for a contest to determine the final semifinal spot in a matchup against Kingston on Wednesday.
The championship will be on Friday at 7:20 p.m.
