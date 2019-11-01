BERRYVILLE — The Berryville Bobcats couldn't put four quarters together on Friday night.
Prairie Grove scored 18 straight points in the second half to pull away from Berryville on Senior Night at Bobcat Stadium. The Tigers beat the Bobcats, 46-21.
Berryville just couldn't stop the Tigers through the first 17 minutes of the second half.
During that stretch, the Prairie Grove moved their 21-14 halftime lead to 39-14.
Berryville's Dominic Henry broke the string of Tigers points with a big run. The speedster ran 85 yards for a touchdown midway through the fourth period.
Prairie Grove grabbed a 14-0 lead at the end of the first period. The Tigers scored on a 5-yard run and an 8-yard run.
Berryville recovered a Tiger fumble early in the second period at the 50.
Jaeden Tanksley had a 45-yard run to take the ball to the 2 of Prairie Grove. Brett Parsons finished the drive on the next play with 9:54 left in the first half.
The Tigers marched the ball down the field and came upon a fourth down play. On fourth down, the Tigers ran to the outside to score and move ahead 21-7.
Berryville, who got the ball to start the contest, used 6:22 to score as J.D. Smith scored on a run from just inches. There were 17 seconds left in the half.
It was 21-14 in favor of Prairie Grove at halftime.
The Tigers couldn't score on their first possession, but then they scored on their next three touches. Prairie Grove led 27-14 after three periods and then scored to start the fourth.
At the 7:11 mark, Prairie Grove led 39-14.
Henry's touchdown tightened the contest to 39-21, but Prairie Grove scored with 3:56 left in the game to make it a 46-21 contest.
Berryville falls to 0-6 in 4A-1 play and 2-7 overall. Prairie Grove is now 3-3 and 3-6 overall.
The Bobcats will be on the road to Green Forest to face the Tigers in the Carroll County Super Bowl.
