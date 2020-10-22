There are lots of things I’m not proud of. So I’ll just own it.
On Monday, I knew the World Series teams had been decided, but I wasn’t sure who they were. A buddy of mine is a big Houston fan and I don’t remember him throwing a huge fit, so I assumed they might have won. I was wrong.
The Los Angeles Dodgers supposedly spent lots of money on a roster, so I thought they were still in the mix. I was right about that one.
That left two more teams who were in the mix. It would’ve taken me at least 20 guesses before I would’ve thought that the Tampa Bay Devil Rays were in the World Series. I vaguely remember Atlanta playing somebody.
Maybe I’ll watch a game of the series if I can remember that they are playing. I just know that the St. Louis Cardinals lost at some point in the postseason and the Kansas City Royals didn’t make the cut after playing a 60-game season.
I’m supposed to be a sports guy. If you asked me anything about Major League Baseball this season, then I probably didn’t have much to talk about.
Hockey is the same situation, I know I looked up who won the Stanley Cup at some point but I’ve already forgotten who won. There was a stir earlier in the year about Las Vegas but I don’t think that’s who won.
It’s college and high school football season. That’s all that matters. High school basketball is just around the corner and that matters too.
I know I picked a fantasy football team when the NFL season started but I have no interest in that sport until the playoffs start. I assume the Kansas City Chiefs will be somewhere in the mix and the Dallas Cowboys probably won’t. I did catch some weird conversation about how the Cowboys are leading a horrible division with a losing record. That’s kinda interesting.
Arkansas football is doing something really cool and that’s what I’m giving my attention. They have won a couple of games in case you haven’t noticed. They even won a game that they lost. Things are getting weird and it makes my ears perk up a bit.
It was something like 1,400 days since the Hogs won an SEC home game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium and it took me a minute to figure out where I was that many days ago.
I couldn’t recall any specific events because my mind barely goes back that far. I was most likely at home trying to convince my wife that Bret Bielema needed to be fired while she confessed her unwavering love and support for the fat man.
She doesn’t blaspheme like that any more and I’m finally leaning toward supporting the current football coach.
I’m beginning to pay attention… at least with football. Be on the lookout, because everything could change in a heartbeat.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
