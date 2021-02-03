FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas’ Razorbacks and the Arkansas State University Red Wolves will for the first time play a football game against each other in 2025, the UA announced Wednesday while announcing it has altered and extended its agreement to continue playing some of its football games at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
Arkansas and ASU will play their game on Sept. 6, 2025 in Little Rock and also play the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Oct. 23, 2021 in Little Rock as well as playing UAPB on Aug. 31, 2024 in Little Rock and will play Western Carolina, on Sept. 2, 2023 in Little Rock.
While playing these non-conference games at War Memorial, the Razorbacks announced that the SEC game against Missouri, previously scheduled every other year on the Thanksgiving weekend for Little Rock, will be played at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville starting with this season’s Arkansas vs. Missouri game scheduled for Nov. 27.
The agreement was reached between Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek and the Arkansas Department of Parks Heritage and Tourism and War Memorial Stadium’s commission.
“We are grateful to the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism and War Memorial Stadium for working with us to be able to host some historic in-state matchups at War Memorial Stadium, while also allowing us to host Southeastern Conference games on our campus,” Yurachek said. “The Razorback program belongs to our entire state and as we have shown in many of our sports, it is important that we continue to maintain a presence in Central Arkansas. It is also essential we provide our coaching staff the opportunity to showcase our campus during SEC games to potential student-athletes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.