Seven holes of disc golf is what I was able to accomplish after work the other day before it got dark.
A week ago, playing 20 holes was no problem and I could get home before the sun set.
It used to be Friday night lights once I got to the game. Now it’s Friday night headlights on the way to the game.
I seriously doubt there are many people who enjoy going to work in the dark and getting off work when it’s dark. But it’s coming.
The people who do get to enjoy the sunshine during the upcoming time of the year are cold.
Shorts and a T-shirt are my second favorite outfit. Swimming shorts and flip flops are at the top of that list. Layers upon layers of cotton, fleece and cheap polyester are way down at the bottom of things I want to wrap around myself so I don’t shiver to death. I’m skinny and shiver easily. God didn’t bless me with an extra layer to shield me from the winter elements. My no-sugar diet isn’t helping either.
It should be noticed by now that I’m not a fan of clothes. If Adam and Eve would’ve ignored that loud-mouth snake, then we wouldn’t need any.
We had an office discussion the other day regarding the pros and cons of Chacos. In my humble opinion, Chacos are a gift from God. Jesus would’ve worn Chacos. I can run, swim or operate as if I was wearing shoes when I’m wearing Chacos.
Chacos discussion means that it’s warm and I’ll want to take my shirt off as soon as I get outside. Those are the types of discussions that I enjoy. I’d much rather be covered in sweat than icicles. Many people disagree but to each their own.
We can talk about our favorite kinds of work boots, mud boots or snow boots but that means it’s probably cold outside. That’s not interesting unless we’re hunting, skiing or getting stuck in a seemingly bottomless rut of brown and muddy water in the middle of nowhere. Those things are worth getting bundled.
Cold weather means that I need clothes even when I’m in the house. It means long sleeves, fleece pants, socks and even those comfy house shoes that look like kid slippers except without the fuzzy animal heads on the toes.
Last week was a grim reminder of what it will be like soon. It seemed like it went from 70 degrees straight to 40. The 50s and 60s were skipped over like vegetables on the kid’s table at Thanksgiving.
However, this week more than made up for it, and last week was just a bad memory. On the flip side of all this, it’s time to build a fire. That is exciting!
I said all that to say this; I don’t like the time change. I never did and I doubt I ever will. Well… I do like it in the spring. So I guess I want my cake and eat it too. But I’m on a sugar diet.
I couldn’t find where the phrase “suck it up, buttercup” came from but it sounds like I need a heavy dose of that.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
