WITTS SPRINGS — When driving the Richland Valley Road and Falling Water Road there is no doubt about the importance that tourism brings to Searcy County.
Out of 57 cars that were seen in a 10-mile stretch of the dirt round on Monday, 49 sported out-of-state car tags. This kind of demographic has helped facilitate the need for the new Richland Waterfalls Welcome Center in Witts Springs.
Monday afternoon, the center held a ribbon cutting that included newly named Arkansas Department of Tourism director Travis Napper.
The new welcome center was the idea of executive director of the Greater Searcy County Chamber of Commerce, Darryl Treat.
“I was at the early March meeting in Little Rock on tourism when I had the idea,” said Treat. “We just took it from there.”
In less than five months, the dream was completed with the opening on Monday.
“There were a lot of people involved in this,” stated the director. “The Witts Springs Community Voices and Doug Weaver have been just fabulous. We partnered with them to do this. They will be doing all of the leg work for the center.”
That leg work means opening and closing the center that Treat believes will be opened from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.
“It will be unmanned unless one of the members of Community Voices wants to talk to visitors,” stated Treat. “The building was already opened. People stopped by to use the restrooms. Some have even slept overnight in the gym. The cycling community uses it heavily.”
The lobby of the old Witts Springs gym is now decorated with photos of the waterfalls in the Richland Valley. There are tables to allow visitors to sit and visit, eat meals or plan trips. There is also information brochures and a video of the waterfalls in the area that was produced by Flintrock Video Productions of Bob King.
The purpose of the center is to bring more people to the area.
“We want people to start their visit to the Richland Valley here,” said Treat. “We want them to come and see how beautiful the place is and maybe they will move here or buy a vacation home here.
“We invite people to come and see Witts Springs,” continued Treat. “We want them to come and enjoy this area.”
This project was completed with private donations. The cost of the project is still being calculated.
“We are still tabulating the cost,” said Treat. “I think it will be less than $10,000. There were four main contributors to the project: the Chamber of Commerce, the Ozark Mountain Regional, the National Conservatory of Arkansas and Roger Harness of Harness Roofing in Harrison. There are a lot of volunteers involved in this project.”
Napper was impressed with the work that had been done here and spoke highly of the value that it brings to the community.
“Tourism runs in the veins,” he said. “This will have an economic impact on this community. It is why our small communities can continue to thrive.”
Treat concluded with the county’s responsibilities to the natural area.
“We have to be good at taking care of it,” he said. “We must leave no trace. If we pack it in, we must pack it out. We have to take care of this natural treasure that we have.”
Treat also stated the importance of having a plan when visiting.
“Before traveling out, leave a trip plan with someone,” he said. “This is a big wilderness area. We want everyone to be safe.”
The Richland Waterfalls Welcome Center is located in Witts Springs at the corner of Highway 377 and 16.
