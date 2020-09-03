F.S. Garrison Stadium would typically be a packed house for Harrison’s rivalry game against Mountain Home. On Friday night, tickets will be coveted as restrictions limit the amount of spectators that will be allowed at the contest.
The passion for competition will still be at the game between these two teams. The fanbases will be bringing their passion as well when Mountain Home opens the season on the road and Harrison looks to improve on its 1-0 record.
Harrison head football coach Joel Wells commented, “Our guys will always be ready for this game.”
The team on the visiting sideline can be expected to be ready as well.
“Coach (Steve) Ary has put together a good staff,” Wells noted. “He is a defensive guy. They will be well schooled, improved and they play hard.”
Sixteen players on the Goblin roster will be taking the field for their first senior outing at F.S. Garrison Stadium. There will be many other players for the home team looking to gain some valuable experience.
Wells will be expecting his leaders to step up and for the team as a whole to continue to get better after a 42-35 win last week against Magnolia.
“We are a young team so we expect the young kids to improve every week,” said the coach. “I expect a big jump forward this week. We have a lot of leaders by example and it’s their turn to continue the tradition.”
Under Wells’ leadership over the past five years, the tradition is winning this game. Wells is undefeated against Mountain Home during his tenure at Harrison but the coach has no place for complacency.
“We need to play better in all areas,” Wells responded to what will be the key to the game. “We must do a better job taking care of the football.”
The coaching staff has added a few new wrinkles to the game plan compared to last week and is expecting a much better outing on defense and the kicking game.
The Goblins have heard a simple and straight-forward message from their coach this week leading up to the game.
“Take each game one at a time,” he said. “With everything going on, you have to prepare like it’s your last game every week.”
The community understands that as well.
Wells sees the importance of this game to the fans and surrounding area.
“Rivalry games are always fun and athletics is very important to our community,” he commented. “We owe the community our best effort.”
That effort will be on display with the first kick set for 7 p.m. on Harrison’s home field.
Team members include: Beck Jones; Sloan Barrett; Julius Scott; Cayden Luker; Brody Gilliam; Phoenix Whitney; Breckin Duck; Brock Bardwell; Hayden Davis; Noah Moix; Kaden Quandt; Lane Johnson; Cylan Madden; Cole Keylon; Trey Richardson; Logan Plumlee; Abe Estes; Talon Stephens; Gabe Paul; Vann Richards; Will Bryant; Anthony Robinson; Dylan Block; Matt Jones; Bentley Lemon; Alex Mills; Tyler Hutcheson; Wallace Crowley; Hudson Lewis; Anthony Allen; Caden Robertson; Jordin Welsh; Jacob Dean; Tristan Thompson; Marcus Reynolds; Maddox Peck; Jordan Miller; Kamran Bell; Dylan Olson; Steven Chrisman; Maliki Hilton; Elijah Lambert; Tim Gass; Josh Farris; Kohen Phifer; Chris McInturf; Jonathan Schaffer; Drayden Taylor; Skyler Graves; Mickey Upton; Evan Dixon; Jace Bardin; Taylor Baker; Kindred Thompson; Brekken Boswell; and Hunter Boernson. The team is coached by Joel Wells. Assistant coaches include: Chris Keylon; Jacob Lisko; Greg Cross; Doug Cross; Dan Henderson; and Evan Cowling.
