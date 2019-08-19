The Cox brothers, Doug and Steve, were each named as Arkansas High School Coaches Association Tennis Coach of the Year.
Tuesday, the two brothers will put their teams on the tennis court against each other.
Doug’s Goblins and Lady Goblins of Harrison will face Steve’s Bergman Panthers and Lady Panthers.
Harrison’s girls finished as runner-ups in Class 4A while the Bergman boys were third in Class 3A. Both teams return several key players to make deep runs this season.
Action will be at the Harrison Country Club. Play is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.