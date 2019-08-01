There aren’t many things in life that don’t have rules.
Have you ever been introduced to a new card game and been told that you can just learn the rules as you go? It’s because there isn’t just one rule. You’ll learn a new rule or two during just about every hand.
Try flipping quarters against a wall or closest to a line and see how long it takes before the rules start getting invented.
Tell kids to create a game where they search for colors or letters on billboards during a road trip and it won’t take long before they are creating rules to govern each other.
If anybody can come up with a game which exists that doesn’t have any rules, then please let me know.
I’ve been playing disc golf for a few months now and right away I discovered that there were things that weren’t allowed. I learned as I went. If my disc ends up in a huge thorn bush then I can’t just continue on from beside the bush. I have to crawl into the devilish obstacle to make the next throw. If the disc lands in the parking lot, I can’t play from there either. There has to be a one-stroke penalty and play continues from the imaginary drop area. Unless of course, we’re just messing around and nobody is keeping score. On that note, I’m not getting any better if I always take the easy shot.
Most people seem to be competitive when participating in anything from tackle football to checkers. There usually has to be a score or there has to be a winner at the very least.
If someone is building a bookshelf from the general store or a model car out of a box, then the instruction manual is usually ignored or the first thing to be thrown away. But upon opening a board game, the instructions are very important because it will determine who wins the first argument about what is allowed and what isn’t. Beware somebody who doesn’t have the directions because they probably prefer to play by their own rules.
The point is that rules and guidelines are established to put everyone on a level playing field. That’s why there are referees, umpires and officials at all sporting events. Otherwise, there would never be a winner. Every contest would end up in a brawl over who’s cheating who.
I’m not a fan of sports continually adding new rules every season. Some of them make the game a bit better but they don’t always seem beneficial.
Either way, rules are necessary. It wouldn’t be a game without them.
It’s kinda like not having to pay taxes if we don’t have a job. Wait… that’s a different story.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
