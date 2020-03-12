HOT SPRINGS — For basketball fans attending the finals of the Arkansas high school tournaments, there will be the standard safety issues that will be implemented.
First there will be no purses or bags allowed in the arena. Each individual is allotted one bag, but that bag must be clear. The maximum size of the bag is 14x14x6. A logo on the bag is permitted.
There is a long list of items that are also not permitted in the facilities.
• Weapons of any kind
• Knives of any kind
• Firearms of any kind
• Backpacks
• Clear bags larger than 14x14x6
• More than one bag
• Fireworks or pyrotechnics of any kind
• Outside food or drinks
• Beach Ball
• Frisbees
• Confetti
• Streamers
• Laser Pointer
• Balloons
• Noise Making Devices
• Audio or Video recording devices
• Signs/Flags/Banners
• Any other items deemed by staff
