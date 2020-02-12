SPRINGDALE — The matchup between Shiloh Christian and Harrison was important for both teams on Tuesday night.
When the night was over Shiloh Christian reversed a 22-point loss to Harrison for a 20-point win over the Goblins, 67-47.
With the win, Shiloh Christian earned a trip to the regional tournament that will be held in Berryville in two weeks. The win also gave the squad a bye to the semifinals of the 4A-1 District Tournament that will be held in Prairie Grove.
Harrison’s loss put the Goblins as the No. 4 seed from the 4A-1 East side. They will play in the first game of the district tournament on Monday at 7:30. The Goblins will play Gentry.
Harrison will have to win three games to make the regional tournament. Should the Goblins get by Gentry, the team will have to play Prairie Grove on Tuesday night. A win on Tuesday will pit the Goblins against Huntsville.
A 10-2 run for the Saints in the second period gave Shiloh Christian a large lead that Harrison could not overcome.
The Saints were ahead, 15-4, before the Goblins could score the next eight points.
Timber Crenwelge scored the first two points of the run. Ethan Edwards then drained a trey for Harrison and Gatlin James found the range from the left corner to pull Harrison within, 15-12.
Shiloh then used its 10-2 run in the first four minutes of the second period to run away from the Goblins.
Ben Elliott was the only Harrison player to score as he hit two free throws.
James hit another long range shot for Harrison to make it a 25-17 contest with just under four minutes left in the second. That was the last time that the Saints’ lead was in single digits.
Scoring the next 10 points, the Saints doubled up Harrison with 1:57 left in the second period. Shiloh went to the lockerroom leading, 37-21.
Harrison opened the second half with a bucket from Bryce Bonds after the junior collected an offensive rebound. That was as close as the Goblins could get.
Leading Harrison in scoring was Edwards with 16 points. James added 10, Elliott seven, Crenwelge six, Bonds four and Logan Plumlee and Kolby Stone two each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.