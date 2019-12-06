OMAHA — The field is down to two teams in both brackets of the Omaha Border Classic.
Thursday night’s semifinal action at the Eagles Nest left two teams remaining in the senior boys and senior girls bracket.
Marshall’s senior girls were the first team to advance to the finals with a 48-36 win over Lead Hill. Flippin claimed the other spot with a big 60-19 win over Hackett.
The dueling Lady Bobcats will play in the championship game on Saturday at 1 p.m.
In senior boys action, The New School rolled over Hackett by a 59-31 score. Kingston defeated the host team Eagles of Omaha in a 56-53 showdown.
Kingston and New School will close out the tournament with the final game on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Senior Girls
Marshall 48, Lead Hill 36
The Lady Bobcats dominated from the start of the game in a 48-36 win over the Lady Tigers of Lead Hill.
Marshall jumped out to a 15-4 lead in the first period led by senior Caitlynn Bammel knocking down a pair of 3-pointers and a field goal. Madison Myatt sank a pair of shots in the lane while Isabelle Horton hit a jumper and Isabella Horton scored a layup in transition.
Lead Hill got early buckets by Lily Norman and Kaya Huebner, but were held scoreless during a Marshall run. Elizabeth Sawyer stopped the drought with a pair of free throws and Kelsey Rogers connected on a trey.
Marshall began the second period with a 17-10 lead and continued to grow their advantage through the period.
After Lead Hill’s Charlie Nix hit a 3 from the left corner to get the Lady Tigers within, 22-13, Marshall went on a tear from behind the arc.
Sarah Hale hit back-to-back 3s from the corners and Gleeanna Housley drained a shot from the left wing to put Marshall ahead, 31-13.
Kaya Huebner then added the next five Lead Hill points from the foul line.
Marshall led at halftime, 31-18.
Horton stayed busy with four Marshall buckets by driving the lane in the third quarter. Madison Myatt scored on an inbound play to put Marshall ahead by a 45-22 score with 3 minutes remaining in the third.
Huebner scored seven of Lead Hill’s nine points in the third period with Nix adding the other two.
Production slowed for Marshall in the fourth as Housley’s free throw proved to be the only Lady Bobcat point of the final quarter.
Grace Robertson hit a pair of shots for Lead Hill and Nix sank a triple during a nine-point quarter, but the damage done early was too much for the Lady Tigers to overcome.
Hargrave scored 11 points in the Marshall win. Horton added 10 points, Bammel eight, Myatt seven, Hale six, Housley four and Lauren Boyd two.
Huebner’s 14 points led the Lady Tigers. Nix added eight, Rogers five, Robertson four, Norman and Sawyer two apiece and Cameron Berlin one.
Flippin 60, Hackett 19
The Lady Bobcats of Flippin nearly put away their opponent in the first quarter during a 60-19 win over Hackett.
Flippin controlled an 18-7 lead after the first period and continued to stay aggressive on defense.
Hackett was held to five points in the second frame while Flippin’s Leah Still scored nine of its 12 points in the quarter to lead the Lady Bobcats to a 30-12 lead at halftime.
Flippin outscored Hackett by a 22-5 difference in the third quarter to make it a mercy rule game with a 52-17 lead entering the final period.
Flippin added eight points in the fourth and held Hackett to a single field goal to finish with a 60-19 win.
Senior Boys
Kingston 56, Omaha 53
The nightcap was the closest game of the semifinals when host team Omaha faced the Yellow Jackets of Kingston.
Kingston held onto a late lead and fought back against a surging Omaha team to advance with a 56-53 win over the Eagles.
Kingston controlled a 38-31 lead in the fourth quarter and then both teams had their most productive scoring outputs of the game.
Fourteen points were scored in the final minute of the game as Omaha made it a one possession affair.
The Yellow Jackets were ahead by a 51-45 score with 57.2 seconds remaining when Daylin Davidson sank a free throw for Kingston.
Cade Anderson then drove the lane for a bucket at the rim for one of his five scores in the fourth period.
Avery Weaver then sank the back end of a two-shot foul for Kingston.
A pair of free throws by Omaha senior Austin Isbell made it a three-point game with the Eagles trailing Kingston, 52-49 with 28.8 seconds remaining.
Kingston then beat the Omaha press and found Gunnar Davis down the court. Davis was fouled and sank both of his free throws. Kingston’s advantage was 54-49 with 24.2 left in the game.
Hunter Isbell then quickly drove the lane for a score that left 19.3 seconds on the clock.
Kingston was never fazed and beat the press again when Davis found Will Clark open under the basket for an easy bucket.
Anderson was able to get a quick Omaha bucket down the court for a layup as time expired and Kingston finished with a 56-53 win over Omaha.
Davis scored five points in the first period to go with a trey by Trey Bowen and scores by both Davidson and Clark.
Austin Isbell scored the first six points for Omaha and Anderson scored the next four field goals as Omaha held a 14-12 lead at the first break.
Davis hit five buckets in the second and Avery Waver got on the board with a putback as Kingston took the lead at halftime, leading 27-22.
Kingston extended the lead in the third period beginning with a three-point play by Weaver. Clark sank a pair of shots and Davis hit a long jumper to put Omaha ahead after three periods, 38-31.
The Yellow Jackets led by as many as eight points in the fourth period before Omaha made its late rally.
Davis finished with 25 points in the Kingston win. Clark and Weaver scored 10 points each, Davidson eight and Bowen three.
Anderson scored 20 points for Omaha. Austin Isbell added 19 points, Hunter Isbell six, Jayden Barber three, Levi Rogers and Devon Wolf two each and William Deckelman one.
New School 59, Hackett 31
The Cougars built on their lead through every quarter of the semifinal game with Hackett and finished with a 59-31 win to advance to the finals.
New School doubled the score on Hackett after the first 8 minutes of play and began the second period with a 16-8 lead.
Hackett was outscored on the offensive end by an 18-7 score in the second frame and trailed the Cougars at halftime, 34-15.
It was more of the same in the second half.
The Hornets managed seven points in the third but allowed New School 11 points and the fourth quarter started with New School holding a 45-22 lead.
A 14-point effort in the fourth by the Cougars propelled New School to the win and a date on Saturday with the Yellow Jackets of Kingston.
