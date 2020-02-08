I can watch all kinds of movies and not bat an eye about sadness.
If it is a sports movie, I will cry like one of my grandsons. The scene may not be sad, but when in the Rookie when the coach gets into the game for the first time. I cried.
When the offensive lineman had to carry a player on his back for 20 yards and did it for 100, I cried.
That said, I don’t know how Harrison coach Joel Wells did it on Wednesday when he looked up and down the table at the players that he was losing. The players that meant the world to Harrison football for three seasons.
Wells handled it like a champion and so did all of the parents.
Wednesday was a historic day for Harrison High School athletics. Not in my nearly 20 years at the newspaper have we had such a big signing day at the school.
it was a great day. It was organized and I appreciate that. It was a bit like herding cattle, but after the photos it was a great time to visit with players and families.
This group of seniors at Harrison have been very special in the world of high school football. The team has had back-to-back seasons of undefeated regular season football. There have only been six undefeated regular season teams in the history of the program.
Over the 90 years of Goblin football, the school has won 22 conference titles. This Goblin team is responsible for three of those.
This also marks only the third time in Harrison history that a squad has won three titles in a row.
I have really enjoyed getting to know this class of students. I am thankful for what each one brings to the table. Not just as an athlete, but as a person and student.
Zach Schaffer is one of those. He is a student that applies himself. It is common knowledge that he has a 31 ACT, but it was great when my wife, who teaches English at Harrison, stated that he raised his English score by double digits after his junior year of English.
It is amazing what a student can accomplish when they apply themselves.
I have felt for Ben Johnson for a long time after losing his father to cancer. But, he is a wonderful upbeat young man that is a leader.
There is not a better story than Alex Quatman. He lost more than 30 pounds over the spring last year to be ready to help the Goblin offensive line. Then he was injured and didn’t get to play during the regular season.
He came back to play limited time during the playoffs this year. Even with all of that, he was able to receive a scholarship opportunity from Lyon College.
Brooks Both has been a man playing this game for the last four years. He is a beast and he can play. I can’t wait to see him on the field at Razorback Stadium. It has been a while since we had a Goblin wearing the colors of the Razorbacks.
Colton Shaver is a great athlete for Harrison. He plays baseball and football and does it very well. When the Goblins needed an important catch, he was there. He could make plays and that is what you need as a receiver.
Rilee Jones went with soccer as his collegiate sport. I have watched that kid grow up. He has always been around Harrison and always having fun from his younger days to his much more mature days. (That is a joke.)
On the football field, he was very good. In the soccer box, he is great. He had 13 shutouts last season. Harrison’s opponents didn’t score in half of the games last year. Jones was an important tool in getting Harrison to the finals of the state tournament.
Then there is Gabe Huskey. I made it a point to hide from Gabe on the sidelines of football games. He came by after a score once and I told him he stunk. Not his skill, but his physical smell with all of the contact that he had taken from opponents trying to stop him.
The boy gave me a hug to share the smell. After the second time of him doing that, I tried to stay away. But the boy would hunt me down and share the odor.
That is one of the things about this group. They had fun playing the game. They worked hard and played hard.
This senior class had great leadership for the entire team.
Even though the first signing wave is over, there are still things in the works for this senior class.
The Class of 2020 will be hard to replace.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.