It will be a change for Zachary Schaffer as he leaves Harrison High School.
Schaffer made the announcement on Wednesday that he will be playing football next season at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo. He signed his national letter-of-intent to play for the Bearcats.
Schaffer has anchored the Harrison offensive line at the center position. In college he will be moved along the offensive line.
When asked what he needed to work on for the college game, he replied “everything.”
He chose SBU because “It felt like home,” he said.
Schaffer will be a missed asset for the Goblins.
“Zach is really a huge part of the success we have had running the football over the last two seasons,” said Harrison coach Joel Wells. “His ability and intelligence were extremely valuable to our success. His 31 ACT scores says it all about his intelligence and dedication both on the field and in the classroom.”
During the 2019 season, Schaffer had 26 pancake blocks. He was All-Conference his junior and senior seasons.
While in high school, Schaffer was a member of the National Honors Society. He is also a member of the Goblin track team where he throws shot and discus.
Football has been an important tool for Schaffer. There are a lot of things that he likes about the sport, especially the camaraderie.
“You don’t have to go through it alone,” he started. “You have a team.”
His favorite memory of playing was “the Morrilton game from my senior year.” Harrison defeated the Devil Dogs in the first game of the conference season.
Football has also taught Schaffer a lot of things.
“You will only get out of something what you put into it,” he said.
Schaffer plans to major in business management at SBU. He wants to work in the transportation business.
Moving to Bolivar in August, Schaffer stated that he will miss his friends when he gets into college.
Achieving this opportunity has brought many people to mind that he wanted to thank.
“I want to thank God, my family, my teammates and my coaches,” he said.
