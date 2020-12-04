A finals date at War Memorial Stadium in the Class 5A State Football Playoffs was on the line when Little Rock Christian came to F.S. Garrison Stadium on Friday night to play the Goblins of Harrison in the semifinals.
Both teams had two very different roads to get there.
LRC has had smooth sailing through the playoffs with 29- and 38-point wins over Clarksville and Lakeside while averaging 50.0 points per game and allowing only 16.5.
Harrison traveled a different path with a pair of wins on late fourth-quarter drives over Camden Fairview and White Hall.
The contest on Friday was concluded with the visiting Warriors taking the lead from the very first drive and never trailing to the Goblins. LRC ended the night with a convincing 52-28 win.
Harrison trailed by a 14-0 score before senior quarterback Cole Keylon connected with Noah Moix on a 27-yard strike for the first Goblin points of the night.
The Goblins' first possession of the second quarter resulted in their second fumble.
The Warriors made the home team pay with a short run that put the visiting squad ahead, 21-7.
Harrison’s offense then went to the big play and Keylon hit Tyler Hutcheson on a 57-yard touchdown pass to get within, 21-14.
A 22-yard field goal from LRC later set the halftime score with the Warriors holding a 24-14 edge.
LRC struck first in the second half with a touchdown to take a 17-point lead, 31-14.
Before the end of the third quarter, Keylon found Dylan Block for a 13-yard pass that put the score at a 31-21 ballgame.
The Warriors scored three-straight touchdowns with their running game in the fourth quarter while the Goblins were held scoreless.
With 2:41 remaining in the semifinal game, Harrison was down by a 52-21 score with one more drive left on the season.
Five running plays produced three first downs before the Goblins got a 30-yard score when Keylon hit Block for the second time of the game on a touchdown pass.
The ensuing onside kick was fielded by the Warriors and Harrison watched their season end when LRC took a knee on two plays.
The Warriors advanced and will play Pulaski Academy on Saturday, Dec. 12, in the championship game.
Harrison’s year ends as the 5A-West champions and a 12-2 record.
