WEST FORK — West Fork met with a second Boone County basketball team this week.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, the results were the same. Bergman defeated West Fork, 81-56.
West Fork jumped out to a 23-21 lead at the end of the first period, but the home team could not keep up with the offense that Bergman was able to place on the scorebook.
The Panthers scored 29 second-period points while West Fork managed only 15. Bergman led at intermission, 50-38.
Bergman’s offense slowed down in the third period after only scoring 15 points. However, the Panthers’ defense picked up and held the Tigers to seven points.
Walker Patton led Bergman with 30 points. Asher Fultz added 19, Anthony Hodge 11, Erick DeDear seven, Kaden Henson and Marcus Bryant six each and Tristen Pritchett two.
Hodge had seven rebounds to lead Bergman.
