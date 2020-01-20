ALPENA — It’s down to four teams for both the junior boys and junior girls in the Alpena Junior High Basketball Tournament.
Saturday’s contests narrowed the field in both brackets as Bergman’s Junior Panthers advanced to the semifinals with a 44-33 win over Alpena. The other junior boys game featured Flippin earning a 37-35 victory to advance past Omaha.
In junior girls action, Western Grove took a 54-39 win over Berryville and Flippin downed Alpena, 48-33.
Junior Boys
Bergman 44, Alpena 33
The Junior Panthers built a big lead early and advanced in the tournament with a 44-33 win over Alpena.
Bergman controlled a 12-5 lead at the first break and extended their lead with a big second period to hold a 29-7 edge at halftime.
Alpena won the third period by a 13-12 mark and a 13-3 difference in the fourth frame but couldn’t overcome the Junior Panthers in the end.
Walker Patton scored 18 points in the Bergman win. Mingo Kennedy added 11, Bryson Bauer seven and Kaden Ponder and Cody Said two each.
Alpena’s Hayden Allen and Tim Dickard scored eight points apiece, Landon Savage seven, Judah Fultz five, Ethan Hilton Four and Cody Block one.
Flippin 37, Omaha 35
The fourth period proved to be the difference as Flippin moved on with a 37-35 win over Omaha.
The Junior Eagles held a 13-12 lead at the end of the first period and increased their lead to a 24-19 score at halftime.
Flippin cut in on the deficit during the third period and Omaha held a 30-29 advantage at the end of the fourth.
Flippin outscored Omaha by an 8-5 score in the final 6 minutes to take the lead and held on for the win.
Dylan Greenwood scored 15 points for Omaha. Kaden Lee added eight points, Briar Whitehurst four, Michael Parker three, Edden Moon and Chase Curtis two apiece and William Gray one.
Junior Girls
Western Grove 54, Berryville 38
The Junior Lady Warriors moved on in the tournament after defeating Berryville, 54-38.
Western Grove owned an 18-15 edge at the first break and increased it to a 32-23 lead at halftime.
Berryville outscored Western Grove, 11-9, in the third.
The Junior Lady Warriors began the fourth period with a 41-34 lead and extended their lead on their way to a 54-38 win.
Kaleena Ricketts totaled 20 points in the win for Western Grove. Jailyn Jackson added nine, Tara Yocham eight, Annie Stewart and Johanna Middleton seven each, Paige Chaney two and Ashton Gibson one.
Hannah Youngblood led Berryville with 26 points. Mia Thurman and Lakyn Flores scored five apiece and Avery Bell three.
Flippin 48, Alpena 33
The Junior Lady Bobcats built a big enough lead in the first half to secure a 48-33 win over Alpena.
Flippin scored 19 points in the first period and held Alpena to two points.
The lead increased to a 28-8 score at halftime in favor of Flippin.
Alpena outscored Flippin by a 14-10 score in the third and an 11-10 score in the fourth but couldn’t overcome the difference and were defeated, 48-33.
Cassidy Ohler scored 17 points for Alpena. Emma Johnson added seven points, Anabelle Massengale six and Kelsey Kolbe three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.