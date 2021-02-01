Leading up to Friday’s senior boys game with Pea Ridge, Harrison had one win on their record.
That number doubled after a 74-49 romp over the Blackhawks. The Goblins won the scoring battle in each quarter of the Senior Night victory.
Five players scored for Harrison in the first period. Abe Glidewell got the offense rolling after a Logan Plumlee steal and Gatlin James hit the next shot with a 3 from the right corner. Edwards sank a floater while driving the lane and Plumlee followed with a trey from the top of the key.
Active hands on the offensive boards led to Timber Crenwelge scoring on a putback to give Harrison a 12-11 lead at the first break.
The second period was busy with lots of offense.
Harrison scored 26 points while Pea Ridge tallied 20.
Edwards and James combined for 15 points in the period while Maverick Wynn was active in the post with a pair of buckets.
Pea Ridge was able to hang offensively despite Harrison beginning the quarter with a 12-2 run sparked by a jumper from senior Bryce Bonds.
Plumlee made it a 27-17 lead with a 3 at the right wing but Pea Ridge chipped away the remainder of the second period to get the deficit down to a seven-point game before halftime.
Harrison opened the third with a 38-31 lead and took off with a 12-2 run.
Plumlee drained a 3 from the right wing and Glidwell stole the ensuing inbound pass for an easy two points. James scored the next four points before grabbing a steal on defense and assisting to Edwards for a three-point play.
Edwards added another basket to give the Goblins a 52-36 advantage.
Wynn hit two free throws and James sank a long 3 before time expired to make it a 57-43 ballgame with one quarter remaining.
Harrison outscored Pea Ridge by a 17-6 mark in the fourth period with six players finding the bottom of the net.
James and Plumlee each scored four points in the fourth while Edwards and Crenwelge scored three each. Harrison finished the game on a 7-1 run with Kaden Quant scoring the last field goal on a drive to the basket and Kason Hilligoss hitting a free throw for the final point of the game.
James led the Harrison scoring with 21 points while Edwards collected 18 points and 13 from Plumlee. Wynn finished with six points, Crenwelge five, Glidewell four, Owen Styles, Quandt and Bonds two apiece and Hilligoss one.
