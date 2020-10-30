PRAIRIE GROVE — It was Senior Night at Prairie Grove on Friday night.
The seniors of 2021 didn't go home disappointed as the Tigers defeated Berryville, 48-0.
With the win, the Tigers stay in the hunt for a top seed from the 4A-1 in the upcoming playoffs.
Prairie Grove is now 8-1 overall and 5-1 in conference play. Berryville falls to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in league action.
Berryville will be in action on Friday night. The Bobcats will host Green Forest in the Carroll County Super Bowl.
The Bobcats have been fighting the injury bug this season, but the team had a couple of deep drives in the second half.
Midway through the third period, the Bobcats had a first-and-goal from the 5. A fumble gave the football to the Tigers inside the 1.
Berryville also had another deep drive in the fourth period. The Bobcats moved the ball into the Red Zone, but were not able to gain a first down and turned the ball over on downs.
Prairie Grove scored four touchdowns in the first quarter.
The Tigers used a 3-play drive to score their first points of the game.
After the Bobcats had a three-and-out, the Tigers returned the ball deep into Berryville territory. A short drive resulted in a 14-0 lead for the Tigers with 7:47 left in the first.
In the final 3:30 of the first period, Prairie Grove managed two more scores. The first came with 3:30 left and the last first-quarter score was on a 46-yard run up the middle. With 1:34 left in the opening 12 minutes, the Tigers led 28-0.
Berryville didn't manage much success on its next drive, and to open the second quarter Prairie Grove blocked the Bobcat punt and scooped and scored to take a 35-0 lead.
Prairie Grove's last score of the first half came with 9:20 left in the first half. The Tigers went into the lockerroom with a 42-0 lead.
In the final minute of the contest, the Tigers put an exclamation point on the ball game with a 27-yard run to finalize the score.
