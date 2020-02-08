When the football season starts in the fall at Southwest Baptist University, there will be one player that will be lining up at the same positions on the field.
Harrison’s Colton Shaver signed a national letter-of-intent to play football at SBU next season in Bolivar, Mo.
Shaver played wide receiver and safety for the Goblins this season. He had the stats that caught the attention of coaches at the Missouri college. He had 18 catches for 432 yard and seven touchdowns. He also had 39 tackles this season.
“Colton is a highlight reel when it comes to catching the football,” said Harrison coach Joel Wells. “He is the one you want to get the ball in crunch time. Colton is a player that does a lot of things to make your team better. He is a real matchup problem for defenses. He loves to compete and I look forward to seeing his career at SBU.”
Football has been important for Shaver. He likes the “big moments” of the game and the sport has taught him “patience.”
His favorite memory of playing at Harrison High School is “the friendships.”
Shaver is a two sport athlete. He is a member of the Goblin baseball team and helped the squad to the quarterfinals of the Class 4A State Baseball Tournament last season.
Honors have fallen Shaver’s way. He was selected All-State and All-Conference two seasons.
The characteristic that drew Shaver to SBU was “the culture” of the school, he said.
He knows that to be successful on the field, he must take care of other business.
“I have to get stronger and gain more knowledge about the game,” he said.
While at SBU he will major in business and hopes to own his own business some day.
Shaver will miss his friends when he leaves Harrison.
He wanted to thank the coaches for their help in getting him to this point in his athletic career.
Shaver is the son of Clark and Paula Shaver and the brother to Lance and Taylor Shaver and Alanna Henson.
