BERRYVILLE — It was Senior Night at Berryville on Friday night.
Facing the Shiloh Christian Saints and Lady Saints, the hometown team went 1-1.
Berryville’s girls ran away with a 48-25 win while the Bobcats were on the short end of a 73-46 score.
Senior Girls
Berryville held Shiloh Christian to six first-half points on the way to a 48-25 victory.
The Lady Bobcats jumped out to a 16-3 lead at the end of the first period. The Lady Bobcats got a 3-pointer from Jordan Estepp, Lilli Compton and Hannah Youngblood in the first period.
Compton added another long bomb in the second as Berryville went to the lockerroom with a 31-6 advantage.
Leading Berryville in scoring was Estepp with 18 points. Lexy Anderson added 16, Youngblood seven, Compton six and Cecilia Doss one.
Senior Boys
A senior-laden Shiloh Christian Saints team defeated Berryville, 73-46.
The Saints had moved to an 18-14 lead at the end of the first period. Shiloh then held Berryville to six points in the second period to blow the game open.
Shiloh Christian led, 36-20, at the halfway point.
Leading Berryville in scorng was Kade Davidson with 10 points. Scotland Lucas added eight, Weston Teague seven, Trenton Hutchison and Landon Chester six each, Kelton Davidson three and J.D. Smith, Austin Franklin and Kennon Helmlinger two apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.