SPRINGDALE — A big run at the end of the game is usually bad news. It was on Tuesday night at Shiloh Christian High School on Tuesday night.
The home team Saints scored an 11-2 run over the last three minutes of the contest and secured a 63-58 victory over Harrison in 4A-1 action.
Harrison falls to 1-4 in league play with the loss.
Shiloh Christian held a 46-44 lead at the end of the third period after Gatlin James scored for the Goblins to close out the quarter.
Harrison senior Ethan Edwards put the ball in the basket for the Goblins to start the fourth scoring. His basket then created controversy. The ball when into the net and Edwards went to the free throw line to attempt a three-point play.
As the teams were lined up, one official stated that it was a two-shot free throw visit. Edwards missed the free throw and no Shiloh Christian players moved to get the rebound.
However, Goblin Abe Glidewell secured the miss and scored. Harrison retreated to defense.
After a lengthy discussion, the Goblins were only awarded Edwards' two-points and Shiloh Christian was awarded the basketball.
The Saints scored on that trip down the floor to regain the lead.
Edwards took advantage of Harrison's third shot on the next possession and he hit a trey from the top of the key to give the visitors a 49-48 lead.
After scoring the next four points, the Saints could not stop a Harrison run.
Glidewell scored a basket that could not be taken off the scoreboard and then Edwards blew by his defender for an easy layup to give the Goblins a 53-52 lead.
Bryce Bonds rebounded the next Saints miss and then he stroked another long shot for the Goblins as Harrison led 56-52 with 3:16 left in the game.
Things then slowed down on the offensive end for Harrison. The Saints moved ahead 59-56 after scoring five of those points on second chance opportunities.
Harrison was still only one possession behind with less than a minute and the basketball. The basketball ended in Logan Plumlee's hands. The junior missed his 3-point attempt, but he secured his miss and kicked the ball to Glidewell.
Glidewell hit the shot in the lane and he was fouled. With a chance to tie the game, the free throw fell off the rim and left the Goblins trailing by a point.
The Goblins turned to fouling and Shiloh helped Harrison by only hitting one free throw with 29.8 seconds left.
Harrison turned the basketball over on the next possession and had to foul again. Shiloh Christian once again only hit one charity toss with 13.2 seconds to keep it a one-possession game at 61-58.
Harrison inbounded the basketball under Shiloh's basket. Plumlee moved the ball to halfcourt and called a timeout with 10.4 seconds to set up a game-tying play.
A screen on the baseline and a double screen to the top of the key didn't get any Goblins open so Harrison called its last timeout.
The Goblins were able to get the basketball inbounds this time and the team got a 3-point look from the left wing. However, the ball bounced off the rim and hit the goal support to create a turnover.
Shiloh Christian was able to hit two free throws with 2.1 seconds to set the final score.
In the first period, Harrison jumped out to a 10-5 lead.
After the Saints tied the score, Edwards hit his second shot of the game and Maverick Wynn scored. That four-point span was matched by the home team and the game was tied at 14.
The Saints marched to a 16-14 bulge, but a pair of free throws by James and Plumlee moved the visitors back in front.
There were six lead changes and five ties in the second period alone. Bonds created one of the lead changes when the senior hit back-to-back buckets.
Plumlee drained a trey to give Harrison its last lead in the first half at 29-26 with 2:23 left. The half ended with an 8-2 Shiloh run with Bonds scoring the Goblins' lone bucket.
Shiloh opened its largest lead of the game in the third period. Glidewell scored the opening bucket, but Shiloh hit the next eight points.
The Goblins responded with a 9-2 run with Glidewell getting the first five points in that stretch and Wynn and James finishing the stretch.
Leading Harrison in scoring was Glidewell with 15 points. Edwards pitched in 11, Bonds nine, Plumlee seven, James and Wynn six each and Timber Crenwelge four.
