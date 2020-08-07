DUFF — The Shine Eye area on the Buffalo National River offers a good vision of fun for the family.
There are many things that can fill the day with activities to brighten any length of stay on the river.
Shine Eye has been overlooked by tourists for a long time. When traveling south on Highway 65, everyone is familiar with Grinders Ferry which is located on the south side of the Buffalo River Bridge.
However, just before crossing the river on the east side (left) of the highway there is a parking lot area. At the back of this parking lot is road that leads to the Shine Eye swimming area.
There are several camping spots and there is primitive restroom facilities. Leaving the camping area, visitors can take a short trip down the banks of the river to a swimming area.
This area is opposite some bold bluffs that stand tall as a swimming destination.
After spending time swimming, there are some hikes in the area that will allow a new introduction to the hardwoods of Arkansas.
The Ozark Highland Trails goes through this area. However, there is one more hike that joins the OHT.
Just past the parking lot that is located on the highway, there is a road to the right. This is a nice parking area to take the Shine Eye hike.
The trailhead for the walk is just a few steps from the parking area on the left hand side of the dirt road.
This trail is not for the weak. It is a .72 mile hike to meet the OHT. The first .6 mile of the hike is uphill with very little level walking.
Reaching the pinnacle of the hill results in some level walking before the downhill descent to meet the OHT.
Traveling to the right will take visitors back to the dirt road. This is about .15 of a mile from where the parking area is located.
If taking a left at the intersection, visitors will move toward Gilbert along the trail.
The trail is located on a bluff line that overlooks the river. Most of the views are obstructed by the natural growth that has taken over the area. Hikers should be aware of avoiding getting too close to the edge. It is a long fall to the bottom of the mountain.
An early morning hike on this trail is breath taking. The morning fog slowly disappears as the sun peeks through the clouds and the trees.
This hike is a beautiful spring trip. Dogwood trees are abundant along the trail. Some of the trees have reached 25-foot in height.
As the summer time is slipping away and school looms on the horizon, Shine Eye can be a relaxing visit for the entire family.
