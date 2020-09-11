SILOAM SPRINGS — After winning the last four games with Siloam Springs, Harrison was hoping to win the fifth in a row.
As the game came to a close, the Panthers handed Harrison its first regular season loss since October 2017 when the Goblins fell to Alma. The Panthers defeated Harrison, 34-14.
Siloam Springs had the only two scores of the second half. One was a 10-yard run and one was a 3-yard romp.
Harrison started the second half with the football. The Goblins drove to the 1 of Siloam Springs, but an interception ended the drive with Harrison trailing, 21-14.
The two Panther scores put the home team ahead, 34-14.
In the first half, Harrison had two turnovers that hurt the team. That allowed the Panthers to move ahead 21-7 with 4:04 left in the second period.
The Goblins had a very efficient drive that ended with Cole Keylon hitting Tyler Hutcheson for a 19-yard touchdown pass play. Noah Moix hit the point after attempt.
After Siloam Springs led 7-0, the Goblins scored on their second possession. The tying pass play was a Keylon toss to Moix for a 78-yard touchdown play with 4:41 left in the first period.
Moix hit the PAT.
Harrison will have a week off and will not play on Sept. 18. The squad will return to action on Sept. 25 when the team travels to Farmington to face the Cardinals in the 5A-West opener.
The Goblins will be at home next on Oct. 2. It will be homecoming. Ticket sales for that game will be announced at a later time. When tickets are open to the public for purchase, fans should sign into www.harrisongoblins.com .
